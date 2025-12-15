HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » City cruise, Villa rally as EPL title race heats up

City cruise, Villa rally as EPL title race heats up

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 00:16 IST

x

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester City maintained their squeeze on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday, a result that keeps Pep Guardiola's side lurking two points behind the leaders and ready to pounce.

Aston Villa came from behind to win 3-2 at West Ham United to remain in the thick of the title race, while Nottingham Forest trounced error-prone visitors Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 for their fourth win in six league games.

 

Sunderland earned derby bragging rights with a 1-0 home victory over Newcastle United as the North-East rivals met in the league for the first time in nearly a decade.

Brentford were hosting Leeds United in Sunday's late game, while Manchester United host Bournemouth on Monday.

At Selhurst Park, Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden added another as second-placed City, who have 34 points, stayed in touch with Arsenal, who needed two own goals in a nervy 2-1 win over rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Haaland met Matheus Nunes' cross with a thundering header after 41 minutes and Foden doubled the lead when he fired past Henderson from the edge of the box in the 69th.

Haaland sealed the victory from the penalty spot late on after goalkeeper Dean Henderson fouled Savinho.

Palace are fifth on 26 points.

Ashton Villa

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scores their third goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

At London Stadium, Morgan Rogers struck twice to put Aston Villa on 33 points in third spot. West Ham's sixth home defeat of the season left them third from bottom with 13 points.

Villa conceded after 29 seconds as Mateus Fernandes punished a mistake by Ezri Konsa and the away side trailed 2-1 at the interval before Rogers took matters into his own hands.

He drilled home an equaliser five minutes after the break and then smashed a dipping drive past keeper Alphonse Areola late on to seal the points.

Villa had cancelled out West Ham's early opener in the 10th minute with defender Konstantinos Mavropanos credited with an own goal but Jarrod Bowen put the hosts back in front.

Sunderland beat Newcastle thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Nick Woltemade in a fixture that is one of English football's fiercest rivalries.

After a goalless opening half in which Newcastle defender Dan Burn was taken to hospital with a chest injury, Woltemade gave Sunderland the lead a minute into the second period when his attempted headed clearance flew into his own net.

At the City Ground, Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged a double and Ibrahim Sangare added a late goal to lift Forest five points clear of the danger zone in 16th. Spurs are 11th on 22 points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: India thump SA in Dharamsala, take 2-1 series lead
PIX: India thump SA in Dharamsala, take 2-1 series lead
PIX: When Messi met Tendulkar
PIX: When Messi met Tendulkar
Hardik Pandya joins elite club
Hardik Pandya joins elite club
50 T20I wickets: Varun Chakravarthy's rapid rise continues
50 T20I wickets: Varun Chakravarthy's rapid rise continues
Historic win! India crowned Squash World Cup Champions
Historic win! India crowned Squash World Cup Champions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Messi's early departure sparks chaos, fans run riot4:14

Messi's early departure sparks chaos, fans run riot

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam meet Lionel Messi 2:00

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam meet Lionel Messi

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet1:04

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO