Cincinnati Open: Pegula survives scare, sets up Swiatek clash

Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek, and Flavio Cobolli secured their places in the Cincinnati Open semi-finals amidst thrilling matches and unexpected retirements, setting the stage for intense tennis action.

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula returns a shot against Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Jessica Pegula fought back to defeat Amanda Anisimova in a three-set thriller, securing her spot in the Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

World number one Iga Swiatek advanced after Elena Rybakina retired with an ankle injury, extending Swiatek's winning streak.

Flavio Cobolli made history by reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, overcoming Tommy Paul in a hard-fought match.

Arthur Fils also progressed to the men's semi-finals, setting up a clash with Cobolli.

Rybakina's injury raises concerns for her U.S. Open preparations, as highlighted by Swiatek.

World number three Jessica Pegula survived a stirring fightback from Amanda Anisimova to win 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4) and reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals on Thursday, while Iga Swiatek also advanced when Elena Rybakina retired injured. World number two Rybakina retired in the first set with an ankle problem in a setback to her preparations for the U.S. Open Grand Slam, which begins on August 30.

In the men's draw, seventh seed Flavio Cobolli recovered from a sluggish start to beat home favourite Tommy Paul 2-6 6-3 6-4 and reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. His opponent will be Arthur Fils after the Frenchman swept past Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3 6-2.

Pegula's Hard-Fought Victory

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula stand on the court after their match during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Pegula took the opening set in 34 minutes but ninth seed Anisimova hit back hard to claim the second, breaking early for a 3-0 lead before Pegula took a medical timeout. American Pegula squandered a 5-3 advantage in the decider but prevailed in the tiebreak to set up a meeting with Swiatek, who extended her winning run to 10 matches when world number two Rybakina retired while trailing 4-1 in the opening set.

Swiatek Advances Due to Rybakina's Injury

Swiatek raced into a 3-0 lead before Rybakina got on the board, but the Kazakh was unable to halt Swiatek's momentum and called for a medical timeout before ending the match. The pair had also met in last week's Toronto final, where Swiatek beat Rybakina in straight sets to claim the Canadian Open title.

"I hope Elena will be fine, and obviously the next tournament is the priority," Swiatek said. "I know this one is important as well, but the U.S. Open is the U.S. Open, and I hope she'll be ready for it. I thought we were playing a good game, but health is a priority."

Cobolli and Fils Make Men's Semi-Finals

Cobolli, who became only the second Italian to reach the men's last four in Cincinnati after Jannik Sinner, asked for a tub of M&M's while leading 5-2 in the second set, later crediting the snack with giving him fresh energy.

"I felt a little bit tired, and I needed some energy, some sugar, and I love M&M's," he said. "Chocolate with colours makes me happy."

Cobolli broke to move 5-4 ahead in the deciding set before serving out the match in one hour and 57 minutes. Frenchman Fils broke serve to move 5-3 ahead before wrapping up the opening set and broke twice more in the second, racing to a 5-1 lead and closing out the match in 64 minutes.