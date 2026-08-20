Cincinnati Open: Bejlek shocks World No 1 Sabalenka, Paul ousts top seed Zverev

The Cincinnati Open has been rocked by major upsets as World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was defeated by Sara Bejlek, and Tommy Paul dramatically overcame top seed Alexander Zverev.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka's defeat means Elena Rybakina can replace her as world number one by reaching the Cincinnati final. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points World number one Aryna Sabalenka was defeated by Sara Bejlek at the Cincinnati Open, impacting her US Open preparations.

In the men's draw, Tommy Paul staged a remarkable comeback, saving a match point to defeat top seed Alexander Zverev.

Sabalenka's loss opens an opportunity for Elena Rybakina to claim the world number one ranking if she reaches the Cincinnati final.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka's preparations for her US Open title defence suffered a setback when she lost to Sara Bejlek at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, while Tommy Paul saved a match point to knock out top seed Alexander Zverev.

Czech Bejlek claimed the biggest win of her career with a 7-6(7), 6-4 victory over Sabalenka in the round of 16, rallying from 5-1 down in a first-set tiebreak and 4-1 behind in the second set to secure her first win over a top-10 opponent.

Bejlek's Career-Defining Victory

The 20-year-old wrapped up the contest in about two hours and will next face Madison Keys in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka's defeat means Elena Rybakina can replace her as world number one by reaching the Cincinnati final.

In the men's draw, American Paul battled back for a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 win over German world number three Zverev to reach the last eight in Cincinnati for the first time.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek claimed the biggest win of her career. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Zverev took the first set and trailed 3-4 in the second before the match was suspended due to rain. Paul emerged from the nearly 90-minute delay looking the sharper player, saving a match point before levelling the contest as Zverev struggled to find his rhythm.

Paul's Stunning Comeback Victory

The German took a 4-2 lead in the third set but Paul dug his heels in to take control of the match, rallying to win four straight games in a stunning comeback.

IMAGE: Tommy Paul saved a match point to knock out top seed Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Zverev's 14 aces were accompanied by nine double faults, with his service game looking shaky at times after he was called for a foot fault in the third set.

Paul will next play Flavio Cobolli after the Italian earlier defeated Spain's Rafael Jodar 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.