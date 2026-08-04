'Ciao Capitano': Milan says goodbye to Baresi

The football world united in Milan to pay respects to Franco Baresi, the legendary AC Milan and Italy defender, whose illustrious career and iconic status left an indelible mark on the sport.

IMAGE: Pallbearers carry the coffin outside the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio during the funeral of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi in Milan. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Key Points AC Milan legend Franco Baresi's funeral held in Milan, attended by fans, teammates, and opponents.

Baresi, a former Italy and AC Milan captain, passed away at 66, leaving a legacy as one of football's most recognisable defenders.

He spent his entire 20-year career with AC Milan, winning six Serie A titles and three European trophies.

Baresi captained Italy to the 1994 World Cup final, famously playing 120 minutes just 25 days after knee surgery.

AC Milan retired his number 6 shirt, an unprecedented honour for the club.

Fans wearing red and black AC Milan shirts, former team mates and opponents bade farewell to Franco Baresi as the funeral of the much-loved defender was held at the city's Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio on Tuesday.

Baresi, a former captain of Italy and Milan and one of the most recognisable players from a golden era of Italian football in the 1980s and 1990s, died last week at the age of 66.

"Ciao capitano" (Goodbye captain) read a banner on display outside the church, while other fans waved a big Milan flag bearing Baresi's name and the number 6.

IMAGE: A fan of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi displays an AC Milan number 6 jersey with what appears to be Baresi's autograph, on the day of the former player's funeral service at the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio in Milan. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Former Milan coach Fabio Capello and Paolo Maldini, who played alongside Baresi in the Milan and Italy defence, were among the mourners.

Gerry Cardinale, the founder of U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners which owns AC Milan, was also there to pay his respects. His arrival was greeted with whistles by fans who are frustrated with the way the club is being run.

Franco Baresi's Illustrious Career And Legacy

IMAGE: Mourners gather outside the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio ahead of the funeral of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi in Milan. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Baresi is regarded as an AC Milan icon, having spent his entire 20-year career with the club, during which time they won six Serie A titles and three top European trophies, and captaining the team for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997.

At the end of his playing career, Milan retired his number 6 shirt, making him the first player in the club's history to receive that honour.

Baresi was part of the Italy squad that won the 1982 World Cup and captained the team to the 1994 final, which ended in a penalty shootout loss to Brazil, with Baresi among the players who f

ailed to score from the spot.

He famously played the full 120 minutes in the final 25 days after knee surgery.