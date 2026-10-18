Chwalinska overpowers Kartal to seal maiden WTA title in Wuhan

Maja Chwalinska overcame early nerves and a first-set deficit to defeat Sonay Kartal 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, capturing her maiden WTA Tour title at Wuhan.

IMAGE: Poland's Maja Chwalinska celebrates after beating Britain's Sonay Kartal in the Wuhan Open final on Sunday. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska claimed her maiden WTA Tour title, rallying from a set down to beat Britain's Sonay Kartal 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the Wuhan Open final.

Chwalinska overcame early struggles by extending rallies, varying her shots and finding the corners, earning three breaks in the second set to level the contest.

Kartal, ranked 170th and the lowest-ranked finalist in a WTA 1000 event, lost momentum as Chwalinska won four consecutive games to seal the title.

French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska won her first title on the WTA tour as she shook off early nerves to beat Sonay Kartal 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the Wuhan Open final on Sunday.

Left-hander Chwalinska deployed a defensive right-handed lob to disrupt Kartal's flow and outwitted the Briton with changes in direction and winners into the corners.

Kartal Fades as Chwalinska Seals Comeback Victory

IMAGE: Maja Chwalinska overcame a nervy start to claim her maiden WTA title. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Briton Kartal, 170th in the WTA rankings and the lowest-ranked finalist in a WTA 1000 tournament, dominated the first set with powerful forehands as her Polish opponent's drop shots and slices kept landing wide.

But 25-year-old Chwalinska, fresh off a win over childhood friend Iga Swiatek, fought back in the second set, dragging Kartal into long rallies and earning three breaks to force a decider.

Chwalinska, playing in her second final on tour, finished off the match by winning four games in a row.