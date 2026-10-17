Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal: Dimitriou Targets Another ISL Upset

Indian Super League debutants Churchill Brothers, fresh off a surprising 2-1 victory against Mumbai City FC, are gearing up for a challenging encounter with defending champions East Bengal, with coach Dimitris Dimitriou focused on continuous improvement and a winning mentality.

IMAGE: Churchill Brothers coach Dimitris Dimitriou with forward Anil Gaokar at a pre-match press conference in Margao on Saturday, October 17. Dimitriou insists that his young team must keep improving. Photograph: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

Key Points Churchill Brothers secured a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League debut, boosting team morale.

Coach Dimitris Dimitriou stressed the need for continuous improvement and humility, despite the opening win.

The team has analysed their previous game and worked on defensive errors, particularly a late penalty conceded.

Dimitriou acknowledged the challenge of facing defending champions East Bengal, who have had more preparation time.

Churchill Brothers are focused on their own performance and aim to dominate and win the upcoming match, with potential new player registrations.

Indian Super League debutant Churchill Brothers kicked off their season with a stunning 2-1 win over heavyweights Mumbai City FC last Sunday, and the pressure has only gotten higher for coach Dimitris Dimitriou and his young turks. The Red Machines take on defending champions East Bengal on Sunday, October 18, and their preparations will be put to the test.

Focus on Improvement and Humility

After the opening win, Dimitriou said at the post-match presser that "it's only going to be work, work and more work, and the team needs to stay humble".

Having conceded a late goal through a penalty in that historic win, the coach says there is no place for complacency.

"We got the first three points in the bag, but, for sure, there are a lot of spaces for improvement. During the week, we have worked very hard: we have analysed our game. I believe we will have improved and will play better football tomorrow," he said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

He refused to defend his team's error. "It was a penalty. We have to be cautious. We have to play our football. We have to mark the way that we have to mark. So, we analysed this phase and saw that it was a wrong marking by our player, and I think that is not going to happen again. And, you know, they are young players, playing in ISL for the first time. "2-0 in the 86th minutes... most of them were enthusiastic. They played most of the game with high concentration and focus. But they are human beings. And in football, even one moment, if you are not focused, concentrated, you pay for it. It was that moment. You will never hear me blaming referees. If we make a mistake, it's a penalty," he added.

Facing the Champions

A winning start is a massive mental boost to the squad, but the Cypriot is pragmatic.

"Of course, the atmosphere within the group is very good and the players are working hard. In this championship, we are going to face a lot of very good and big teams. You cannot underestimate a team like East Bengal. You cannot underestimate the champion. We have prepared as we did for the previous game and we want to be competitive tomorrow.

"Tomorrow we are facing a club that, at minimum, they have played 14 or 15 official games. We are talking about a club that has been training since June. We have played only one official game, and we have been training since 12 September, imagine that we have trained for only 1 month, 6 days, 5 weeks. But week by week we'll be exhibiting better football," the Cypriot vowed.

Tactics and Team Strength

With East Bengal having already played an Asian Champions League match, Dimitriou did not want to disclose his tactics: "Our approach for tomorrow's game is to dominate and to win it," he put it simply.

The visitors have not looked confident on their third line of defence but Dimitriou is not concerned about his opponents. "We are looking at our team. I feel that tomorrow is going to be a competitive game, and I hope that tomorrow we are going to show our best in order to get a positive result," he said.

Churchill Brothers will also be boosted by the strengthening of their squad. "We're expecting the registrations of some new players who, till now, are not aware. We have the last training in the afternoon. In the afternoon I will know who is available and from this we are going to make the squad of 20 for tomorrow's game."