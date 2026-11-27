Churchill Brothers SC snapped their four-match losing streak with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League, thanks to a decisive goal from substitute Trijoy Dias.

Key Points Churchill Brothers SC ended their four-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi on Friday.

Substitute Trijoy Dias scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute, securing Churchill Brothers' first away win of the campaign.

The match was a physical encounter with both teams showing increased attacking intent in the second half.

Churchill Brothers' defence held firm against late pressure from Inter Kashi to secure the clean sheet.

Churchill Brothers SC ended their four-match losing streak with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Substitute Trijoy Dias (53') scored the winner in what was a feisty encounter as the Red Machines registered what was their first away win of the campaign.

First Half Stalemate And Physicality

Churchill enjoyed more possession in the opening half but struggled to create opportunities, while Inter Kashi also lacked attacking sharpness. Defender Joseph Okoro had to make some crucial interventions to deny Ayush Chhikara and Thoi Singh early on in the game.

The fixture was played at a frantic pace and was a physical affair, with Wayne Vaz requiring lengthy treatment for a head injury following a collision with Bogdan Mandic. Tempers also flared at the stroke of half-time, with Jitendra Singh and Sebastian Gutierrez involved in a heated exchange.

Second Half Breakthrough And Defence

Both teams showed greater attacking intent after the restart, as Anil Rama Gaonkar tested Inter Kashi custodian Albino Gomes with a powerful effort before Churchill finally found the breakthrough.

Gaonkar won possession deep inside his own half and found Dramane Salou with a diagonal pass. The midfielder played it through for Gutierrez, who slipped a clever through ball to Trijoy on the left. The substitute finished with a low shot across goal to put the visitors ahead.

Inter Kashi pushed forward in search of an equaliser, creating some late pressure through set-pieces. However, the Churchill Brothers defence held firm, with Okoro making another important clearance from a dangerous free-kick.