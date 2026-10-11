Churchill Brothers claim historic ISL win over Mumbai City

Churchill Brothers SC made a memorable debut in their Indian Super League 2026-27 home campaign, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory against Mumbai City FC with historic goals from Gaurav Bora and Sebastian Gutierrez.

IMAGE: Gaurav Bora celebrates after scoring against Mumbai City FC. Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points Churchill Brothers SC secured a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign opener on Sunday.

Gaurav Bora scored Churchill Brothers' first-ever ISL goal in the 57th minute, giving them the lead.

Sebastian Gutierrez extended Churchill's lead to 2-0 in the 86th minute after being set up by Stendley Fernandes.

Sergio Llamas converted a penalty for Mumbai City FC in the third minute of stoppage time, but it was not enough to prevent Churchill's historic win.

The match marked Churchill Brothers' first home game in the ISL, ending in a memorable victory.

Churchill Brothers SC began their Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC in Margao on Sunday.

Historic Goals Secure Early Lead

Gaurav Bora headed in the club's first-ever ISL goal in the 57th minute and Sebastian Gutierrez added a second in the 86th.

Sergio Llamas pulled one back from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time, but it was not enough for the Islanders.

Mumbai City took the early initiative, controlling possession and building from the back.

In the ninth minute, Wilmar Jordan's cross found Brandon Fernandes, whose right-footed effort was saved by Sayad Kadir.

Churchill broke forward almost immediately. After clearing a Brandon corner in the 10th minute, Vincy Barretto raced forward and shot from the right but just over the bar.

The first-half ended at 0-0.

Second Half Dominance And Late Drama

The second half began with intensity from both sides, with Churchill probing for openings and Mumbai City looking to hit on the break.

Churchill took the lead two minutes later. Anil Gaonkar swung in a cross after a short corner, and Bora headed into the net.

The Islanders created some chances but could not find the target.

Churchill sealed the win in the 86th minute. Stendley Fernandes, introduced a minute earlier in place of Trijoy Dias, set up Gutierrez, who finished from inside the box to make it 2-0.

Mumbai were awarded a penalty deep into added time after Angu fouled Akash Mishra in the box.

Llamas converted from the spot to make it 2-1, but it could not stop Churchill from claiming a historic win in their first home game of the ISL.