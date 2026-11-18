Om Prakash Chouhan and Raunil Kukar have seized the halfway lead at the IndianOil Servo Masters golf tournament, showcasing impressive performances with Chouhan's bogey-free round and Kukar's career-best score.

IMAGE: Om Prakash Chouhan

Key Points Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru's Raunil Kukar share the halfway lead at nine-under 135 at the IndianOil Servo Masters golf tournament on Wednesday.

Chouhan carded a bogey-free four-under 68, while Kukar produced a career-best seven-under 65 to join him at the top.

Overnight leader Saurav Rathi slipped to third place at seven-under 137 after an even-par 72.

Chouhan, an 11-time DP World PGTI winner, expressed satisfaction with his putting after switching back to his old putter, playing his first tournament since almost a month ago.

Kukar credited his putter for his impressive round, which included an eagle on the par-five seventh, despite admitting his driving was not up to his preferred standard today.

Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru's Raunil Kukar shared the halfway lead at nine-under 135 after the second round of the IndianOil Servo Masters golf tournament here on Wednesday.

While 40-year-old Chouhan carded a bogey-free four-under 68 to climb to the top, Kukar produced a seven-under 65, the best round of his PGTI career, to join him at the summit.

Chouhan, who had started the day tied second, made four birdies in his round to maintain his challenge for the title, while Kukar surged from tied 14th with a card featuring an eagle, eight birdies and three bogeys.

Leaders Emerge At IndianOil Servo Masters

Overnight leader Saurav Rathi of Gurugram slipped to third at seven-under 137 after returning an even-par 72, which included five birdies and as many bogeys.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh, Jaipur's Prakhar Asawa and Pune's Divyansh Dubey were tied fourth at six-under 138.

Chouhan's Strong Comeback And Putting Prowess

An 11-time DP World PGTI winner, Chouhan made the most of his opportunities on the greens, sinking birdie putts from 30 feet on the first, 10 feet on the third and 25 feet on the sixth. He added another birdie on the par-five 11th after reaching the green in two shots.

Playing his first tournament since the DP World India Championship almost a month ago, the former European Challenge Tour winner said he was pleased with his form, particularly his putting after switching back to his old putter.

"I am feeling great playing after almost a month's break following the DP World India Championship. This is my first event since then, and I feel I am playing some of my best golf," Chouhan said.

"I am feeling really good about my putting since switching back to my old putter. I have been focusing more on my putting, and it has been working well for me."

A former winner at Digboi, Chouhan said the course suited his game.

Kukar's Career-Best Round Fuels Title Bid

Kukar, meanwhile, made a significant move with his career-best round on the DP World PGTI circuit. His round included an eagle on the par-five seventh, where a strong drive and a five-iron approach left him with a straightforward chip.

The 28-year-old, playing his sixth consecutive season on the tour, had finished joint runner-up at the Raipur Open in September, one shot behind Khalin Joshi.

"This is my best round on the DP World PGTI so far, and I want to keep doing what I've been doing," Kukar said.

He credited his putting for the impressive round, while admitting that his driving had not been up to his preferred standard.

"My putter was definitely the best club in my bag today. I was struggling a little with my driver because I wasn't getting my preferred ball flight, which is a fade. I'll be going home and working on that," he said.

Tournament Cut Made

The cut fell at two-over 146, with 51 players from the 120-strong field advancing to the final two rounds.