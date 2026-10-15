Chouhan Leads Indian Charge At DP World India Championship

Discover how Om Prakash Chouhan emerged as the leading Indian golfer, tied fifth, on the rain-hit opening day of the USD 4 million DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club.

IMAGE: Om Prakash Chouhan picked up six birdies against two bogeys to share fifth place with five others. Photograph: DP World PGTI/X

Key Points Om Prakash Chouhan is the top Indian golfer, tied fifth, after scoring a four-under 68 on the opening day.

The first day's play was significantly disrupted by rain, leading to a four-hour, 50-minute stoppage and eventual suspension due to darkness on Thursday.

Denmark's Niklas Nørgaard holds the clubhouse lead with a six-under 66, while other prominent golfers like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are tied 13th.

Chouhan attributed his strong performance to his familiarity with the Delhi Golf Club course and adapting his strategy to changing green conditions after the rain.

Om Prakash Chouhan emerged as the best-placed Indian at tied fifth after carding a four-under 68 on the weather-hit opening day of the USD 4 million DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club on Thursday.

The day's play was disrupted by rain, resulting in a stoppage of four hours and 50 minutes. Play was eventually suspended at 5.53 pm due to darkness and will resume at 6.45 am on Friday.

The 40-year-old Chouhan picked up six birdies against two bogeys to share fifth place with five others after play was suspended on Thursday. Asian Games participant Saptak Talwar was the next best Indian, at tied 29th, after carding a one-under 71.

Chouhan's Strategy And Familiarity With The Course

"I'm very satisfied with my round. I had to adjust my mindset because finding the fairway is important for setting up the second shot," Chouhan said.

Speaking about the challenging holes, he said, "The ninth, 16th, 11th and 13th are challenging. Actually, every hole presents a challenge."

Chouhan said his familiarity with the course helped him negotiate the layout.

"It helped because I've played Delhi Golf Club so many times and know the course well. My main plan today was to keep the ball on the fairway," he said.

International Leaders And Weather Impact

Denmark's Niklas Nørgaard fired a six-under 66 to emerge as the clubhouse leader, while Tom McKibbin, Thomas Detry and Eugenio Chacarra were tied second after carding matching five-under 67s.

Seven-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood were tied 13th after returning identical two-under 70s.

Nørgaard's round featured six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

"I'm very happy. A bit surprised as well," said Nørgaard, who secured two notable runner-up finishes between August and October.

"This should not suit me at all. It pretty much just neutralizes my best weapon, which is my driver. But I just managed to make no big mistakes, put the irons in play, and putt pretty well," he said.

Rain tested the patience of the golfers, with more than 70 players yet to complete their opening rounds when play was suspended due to darkness.

Chouhan said the changing conditions influenced his approach to the greens.

"Before the rain, the greens were firm and the ball was rolling out, so I had to think carefully about whether to attack the flags. After the rain, I could be more aggressive," he said.

Among other Indians, Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri had completed five holes each before play was suspended.