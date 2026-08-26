Chotrani And Senthilkumar Shine At Budapest Open

Discover how Indian squash talents Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar have made significant strides, advancing to the quarterfinals of the prestigious Budapest Open PSA copper event.

Photograph: Khel India X

Key Points Indian squash players Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar reached the Budapest Open quarterfinals.

Chotrani, seeded third, defeated Rui Soares of Portugal in a tough pre-quarterfinal match.

Senthilkumar, the eighth seed, overcame German fifth seed Raphael Kandra to secure his spot.

The Budapest Open is a USD 43,500 PSA copper event, attracting top international squash talent.

Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the Budapest Open, a USD 43,500 PSA copper event in the Hungarian capital. According to information received here, World No 38 Chotrani, the third seed, beat Rui Soares of Portugal 13-11,12-14, 11-9, 12-10 in the pre-quarterfinals following a first-round bye in the new season. World No 54 Senthilkumar, the eighth seed, defeated German fifth seed Raphael Kandra 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals after putting it past Briton Will Salter 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 in the opening round.