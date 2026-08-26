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Chotrani And Senthilkumar Shine At Budapest Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 26, 2026 13:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian squash talents Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar have made significant strides, advancing to the quarterfinals of the prestigious Budapest Open PSA copper event.

Photograph: Khel India X

Photograph: Khel India X

Key Points

  • Indian squash players Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar reached the Budapest Open quarterfinals.
  • Chotrani, seeded third, defeated Rui Soares of Portugal in a tough pre-quarterfinal match.
  • Senthilkumar, the eighth seed, overcame German fifth seed Raphael Kandra to secure his spot.
  • The Budapest Open is a USD 43,500 PSA copper event, attracting top international squash talent.
Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the Budapest Open, a USD 43,500 PSA copper event in the Hungarian capital. According to information received here, World No 38 Chotrani, the third seed, beat Rui Soares of Portugal 13-11,12-14, 11-9, 12-10 in the pre-quarterfinals following a first-round bye in the new season. World No 54 Senthilkumar, the eighth seed, defeated German fifth seed Raphael Kandra 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals after putting it past Briton Will Salter 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 in the opening round.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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