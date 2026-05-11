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Home  » Sports » Veer Chotrani Bows Out Of Squash World Championships

Veer Chotrani Bows Out Of Squash World Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 10:37 IST

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India's Veer Chotrani faced defeat against defending champion Mostafa Asal at the World Squash Championships, concluding India's participation in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Khel India X

Photograph: Khel India X

Key Points

  • Veer Chotrani lost to Mostafa Asal in the second round of the World Squash Championships.
  • The defeat of Veer Chotrani marks the end of the Indian challenge at the World Squash Championships.
  • Mostafa Asal praised Veer Chotrani's abilities and their history of playing together.
  • Chotrani is ranked world number 45 in squash.

India's Veer Chotrani went down to Egyptian world No. 1 and defending champion Mostafa Asal in the men's second round of the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt.

World No. 45 Chotrani lost 5-11, 2-11, 4-11, which ended the Indian challenge at the Worlds following first-round losses to compatriots Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar.

 

Asal Praises Chotrani's Squash Skills

"Veer is one of the players that can catch you off at any moment in time, so I'm really happy to get the win today," Asal told the PSA Tour website.

"Veer and I have played a lot together before and I'm pleased to see him here, playing his best squash," the Egyptian added.

"We've played a lot in juniors before, we played in the World Juniors as well. We always train in New York together."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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