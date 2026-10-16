Archery Premier League: Chola Chiefs Topple Defending Champions

In a significant upset, Chola Chiefs played spoiler by defeating defending champions Rajputana Royals 5-3 in the Archery Premier League Season 2, potentially ending the Royals' title defence hopes.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points Chola Chiefs defeated defending champions Rajputana Royals 5-3 in the Archery Premier League Season 2 on Friday.

The loss puts Rajputana Royals' title defence in jeopardy, as they remain on eight points with one match left.

Chiefs' victory was strategically planned, involving a change in shooting order with Alejandra Usquiano and Rajat Chauhan as anchors.

Colombian archer Alejandra Usquiano continued her strong performance, scoring 79 out of 80 points after producing a perfect 80 on Thursday.

Rajat Chauhan's crucial nine with his last arrow in the final set secured the 5-3 victory for Chola Chiefs.

Already out of playoff contention, Chola Chiefs played spoilsport for the second successive day, handing defending champions Rajputana Royals a 5-3 defeat in the Archery Premier League Season 2 here on Friday.

The defeat leaves Rajputana Royals on eight points with just one match remaining, putting their chances of defending the title under threat. Chiefs moved to six points but remained out of contention for a top-four finish due to their inferior set points difference.

Chiefs' Tactical Shift Pays Off

Chiefs' victory was built around a tactical change in their shooting order, with in-form Colombian compound archer Alejandra Usquiano and veteran Indian archer Rajat Chauhan deployed as anchors in each set, while the recurve archers shot ahead of them.

Usquiano continued her impressive form, scoring 79 out of a possible 80 points after producing a perfect 80 on Thursday and hitting the bull's eye in the shoot-off.

Royals' Struggle and Chiefs' Resilience

The first set saw Royals struggle, managing just 69 points, with Tokyo Olympics champion Mete Gazoz scoring a six. The defending champions bounced back to take the second set comfortably after bringing in Ella Gibson as a substitute for Swati Dudhwal.

Chiefs responded by claiming the third set, with their compound archers delivering a perfect 40. In the final set, Rajat held his nerve to shoot a crucial nine with his last arrow, helping Chiefs level the scores and secure a 5-3 victory.

Chauhan later said he had suggested the change in shooting order to the coaches, who agreed to the plan. He also pointed to his experience as the closing shooter for India's compound team in international competitions.