Chola Chiefs And Prithviraaj Yodhas Clinch Crucial Victories

Discover how Chola Chiefs and Prithviraaj Yodhas clinched their first victories, and Chero Archers continued their winning streak on the second day of Archery Premier League Season 2, featuring stellar performances from top archers.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points Chola Chiefs and Prithviraaj Yodhas secured their first wins of Archery Premier League Season 2 on Friday.

Chero Archers, inspired by Atanu Das, achieved their second consecutive victory, maintaining a perfect record.

Colombia's Alejandra Usquiano delivered a sensational performance for Chola Chiefs, shooting all eight arrows for 10s.

Chola Chiefs employed a tactical approach using compound archers back-to-back to apply early pressure.

Prithviraaj Yodhas bounced back from an earlier defeat to overcome Mighty Marathas in the final match of the day.

Chola Chiefs and Prithviraaj Yodhas registered their first wins of the season while Chero Archers made it two wins out of two on the second day of Archery Premier League Season 2 here on Friday.

Chiefs' Tactical Triumph

Using their compound archers back-to-back in a bid to apply pressure at the start of each set, Chola Chiefs defeated Kakatiya Knights 6-2.

Making her APL debut, Colombia's Alejandra Usquiano was in sensational form for the Chiefs. She shot all eight arrows for 10s, ensuring the Chiefs' tactical tweak paid off against Nico Wiener's Knights.

This result meant that both teams are now on one win and one defeat each after two matches.

Chero Archers Maintain Dominance

In the second match, defending champions Rajputana Royals couldn't make it two wins in two as they went down against Atanu Das-inspired Chero Archers.

After taking the first set, Royals couldn't sustain their momentum, while Chero were rewarded for a proactive early substitution to bring in Atanu for Yashdeep Bhoge.

The recurve stars â Atanu and Casey Kaufhold of USA â were on song as Chero won the next three sets to take the match 6-2 with the Indian veteran shooting five 10s out of his six arrows.

While Royals are on one win and one defeat now, Chero Archers are setting the pace in the tournament with two wins out of two matches.

Yodhas Bounce Back

In the final match of the day, Prithviraaj Yodhas bounced back from their defeat to Royals to get the better of Mighty Marathas, who have now suffered two losses in two and lagging behind the rest.

Match Highlights And Key Plays

In the first set of the day's opening match, it was evident that the Chiefs were employing an interesting tactic from the opening arrow.

Going with their two compound archers - Rishabh Yadav and Usquiano - to shoot both of their arrows in the first half helped them kick off the match with a perfect score of 40.

This put intense scoreboard pressure on the Knights, who stuck to their usual routine of alternating between two compound and two recurve archers.

In the second set too, the Chiefs' compounds went for 40, and for the Knights, Neeraj Chauhan had barely any time to get his last arrow away, and he could manage only 5.

The Chiefs scored a high 76 in that set and they took a 4-0 lead. The Knights had fought back from 0-4 down against the Mighty Marathas on Day 1 and it looked like they could turn this tie also around as they took the third set.

Neeraj made up for the earlier slip with a super 10 with the 8th arrow and this time Marcus D'Almeida could manage only 3 for the Chiefs when 9 points would have won them the match. The Knights took that set 76-70.

But the fourth set was simply sensational for the Chola Chiefs as they scored 79 out of 80.

The recurve stars Deepika Kumari and D'Almeida showed their class to clinch the set 79-76 and the match 6-2.

In the final match, Abhishek Verma-led Yodhas came very close to the perfect 80 in the third set but the eighth arrow from Matias Grande sailed just wide into the 9 zone. But they had done enough to beat the Marathas after dropping the opening set.

Young recurve archer Gatha Khadake bounced back from a slow start for Yodhas to finish impressively in the match.