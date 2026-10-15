Chola Chiefs Snap Losing Streak With Dramatic Shoot-Off Win Over Prithviraaj Yodhas

The Chola Chiefs dramatically snapped their five-match losing streak in the Archery Premier League Season 2, securing a crucial shoot-off victory against Prithviraaj Yodhas and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points Chola Chiefs ended a five-match losing streak by beating Prithviraaj Yodhas in a shoot-off on Thursday.

The Archery Premier League Season 2 match was decided after a 4-4 draw in regulation time.

Colombia's Alejandra Usquiano and India's Yuktha Sri Kondapavuluri landed crucial arrows in the tiebreak for the Chiefs.

This victory keeps the Chola Chiefs' chances of a top-four finish alive in the APL Season 2 standings.

The APL Season 2 features a new playoffs format, with the grand final scheduled for Sunday and Eliminator 1 on October 17.

Struggling Chola Chiefs managed to snap their five-match losing streak as they beat Prithviraaj Yodhas in a thrilling Archery Premier League Season 2 match that went down the wire here on Thursday.

The match was decided via Hit-or-Miss shoot-off after a 4-4 draw in regulation time.

For the Chiefs, Colombia's Alejandra Usquiano and India's Yuktha Sri Kondapavuluri landed their arrows in the golden X-ring to register as hits in the tiebreak. The rest of the archers scored misses. The Chiefs won the shoot-off with 2-0 scoreline.

Dramatic Shoot-Off Victory

The Chiefs had been struggling for a win since the second day of the tournament but were able to stop the slump on Day 8, with just a couple of matches left in the round-robin phase.

They won the first two sets and had a fairly simple equation to clinch the third as well when their recurve archers Yuktha Sri and Marcus D'Almeida landed the arrows into the 7-ring.

The Yodhas, led by a superb X from Gatha Khadake, clinched the final set and it looked like the Chiefs were about to collapse from a comfortable position.

But in the tiebreaker, Usquiano laid down the marker with a brilliant X for a Hit. In fact, the Colombian compound archer finished the match with 80 out of 80 in regulation time for one of the best individual performances of this APL season.

The win keeps Chiefs' chances of a top-four finish alive by taking them to four points while Yodhas stay on six points.

APL Playoff Scenarios

The second season of APL will have a new playoffs format that rewards teams finishing higher in the league standings.

The sides that finish first and second will have two shots at qualifying for the grand final on Sunday, while the team finishing third and fourth will face off in Eliminator 1 on the penultimate day (October 17) after the regular schedule of three matches. The winner of that clash will proceed to Eliminator 2.

On Sunday, the two top sides will meet in the Short-cut Decider with the winner reaching the title clash and the loser facing the winner of Eliminator 2 to decide the second finalist.

On Friday, the first match will see defending champions Rajputana Royals face Chola Chiefs, who are languishing at the bottom of the table. The second match will see Prithviraaj Yodhas take on local franchise Kakatiya Knights. In the final match, Mighty Marathas take on Chero Archers.