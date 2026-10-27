Home  » Sports » India Hosts Strongest Chess Open With Top Grandmasters

India Hosts Strongest Chess Open With Top Grandmasters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 27, 2026 09:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

The inaugural Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Tournament, featuring top Indian and foreign grandmasters, is set to begin in Chennai on October 30, promising an intense eight-day battle for FIDE titles and norms.

Photograph: Stev Bonhage/FIDE

Photograph: Stev Bonhage/FIDE

Key Points

  • The inaugural Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Tournament begins in Chennai on October 30.
  • The eight-day tournament, which runs until November 7, will feature 80 FIDE-rated players, including 32 grandmasters.
  • With an average rating of around 2400 Elo, the event is set to be among the strongest open chess tournaments held in India.
  • Players from 12 federations are expected to compete, with 20 to 24 participants from outside India.
  • The event offers players a chance to earn norms for GM, IM, WGM, and WIM titles.

Several leading Indian and foreign grandmasters, including Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Leon Luke Mendonca and Dimitris Alexakis, will headline the field at the inaugural Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Tournament, which begins here on October 30.

Top Chess Talent Gathers In Chennai

The eight-day tournament, which runs until November 7, will feature 80 FIDE-rated players, including 32 grandmasters -- 20 from India and 12 representing other federations.

 

All participants have a rating of 2250 or above, while 75 of them hold FIDE titles.

With an average rating of around 2400 Elo, the event is set to be among the strongest open chess tournaments held in India.

Players from 12 federations are expected to compete, with 20 to 24 participants coming from outside India.

The tournament will also offer players an opportunity to earn norms for the Grandmaster (GM), International Master (IM), Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and Woman International Master (WIM) titles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

chess indiachola chess openinternational grandmasters tournamentfide-rated playerschess norms

More From Rediff

India eye 6th Asian Champions Trophy title on home soil

India eye 6th Asian Champions Trophy title on home soil
Rybakina finds winning formula after years of final woes

Rybakina finds winning formula after years of final woes
Para Athletes Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nitesh Kumar Bring Glory To India

Para Athletes Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nitesh Kumar Bring Glory To India

Related Stories

All Set For The Chess Olympiad!

All Set For The Chess Olympiad!

Web Stories

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know
India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026