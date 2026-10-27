India Hosts Strongest Chess Open With Top Grandmasters

The inaugural Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Tournament, featuring top Indian and foreign grandmasters, is set to begin in Chennai on October 30, promising an intense eight-day battle for FIDE titles and norms.

Photograph: Stev Bonhage/FIDE

Key Points The inaugural Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Tournament begins in Chennai on October 30.

The eight-day tournament, which runs until November 7, will feature 80 FIDE-rated players, including 32 grandmasters.

With an average rating of around 2400 Elo, the event is set to be among the strongest open chess tournaments held in India.

Players from 12 federations are expected to compete, with 20 to 24 participants from outside India.

The event offers players a chance to earn norms for GM, IM, WGM, and WIM titles.

Several leading Indian and foreign grandmasters, including Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Leon Luke Mendonca and Dimitris Alexakis, will headline the field at the inaugural Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Tournament, which begins here on October 30.

Top Chess Talent Gathers In Chennai

The eight-day tournament, which runs until November 7, will feature 80 FIDE-rated players, including 32 grandmasters -- 20 from India and 12 representing other federations.

All participants have a rating of 2250 or above, while 75 of them hold FIDE titles.

With an average rating of around 2400 Elo, the event is set to be among the strongest open chess tournaments held in India.

Players from 12 federations are expected to compete, with 20 to 24 participants coming from outside India.

The tournament will also offer players an opportunity to earn norms for the Grandmaster (GM), International Master (IM), Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and Woman International Master (WIM) titles.