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Shah And Chitale Assure India Of Asian Games Table Tennis Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 14:52 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian table tennis stars Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have made history at the Asian Games, securing a coveted medal in mixed doubles after a stunning victory over Hong Kong's top-ranked pair.

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured India's first table tennis medal at the ongoing Asian Games in mixed doubles.
  • The Indian duo defeated world No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory.
  • This achievement marks India's second mixed doubles table tennis medal in Asian Games history.
  • Manush Shah also advanced in men's singles, and Yashaswini Ghorpade in women's singles.
  • Despite the medal, several other Indian paddlers faced early exits in men's doubles, women's doubles, and other singles categories.

India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned world No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to assure the country of a medal in table tennis at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Chitale and Shah won 3-1 (11-6 13-15 11-9 11-5) to reach the semifinals, securing India's first table tennis medal of the ongoing Games. It is India's second mixed doubles medal at the Asian Games after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years ago. The Indian duo will face China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.

 

Indian Paddlers Secure Mixed Doubles Medal

Shah also advanced in men's singles with a 4-0 win over Iran's Benyamin Faraji, while Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Syria's Hend Zaza 4-1 (11-5 11-5 11-8 8-11 11-4) to book her spot in the women's singles round of 16.

Mixed Results For Other Indian Players

However, it was otherwise a disappointing day for the Indian paddlers. Manav Thakkar bowed out in the round of 32 after a 2-4 (11-4 2-11 7-11 7-11 11-4 3-11) defeat to North Korea's U Tae Ryong, while Sreeja Akula also exited at the same stage, going down 1-4 (7-11 8-11 13-11 7-11 7-11) to Pyon Song Gyong.

Both Indian men's doubles pairs also exited in the round of 16 and round of 32 respectively. Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan, who had battled past Indonesia's Muhammad Negara and Affan Pratama 3-2 (11-4 11-7 7-11 8-11 11-6) in the round of 32, were beaten 0-3 (5-11, 9-11, 9-11) by Japan's Sora Matsushima and Shunsuke Togami. Shah and Thakkar went down 1-3 (7-11 9-11 11-7 6-11) to Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Hiroto Shinnozuka in the round of 32.

Sreeja and Syndrela Das exited in the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals after a 0-3 (6-11 7-11 7-11) loss to China's world No. 2 pair Kuai Man and Wang Manyu. Yashaswini and Chitale also bowed out at the same stage, losing 0-3 (7-11 5-11 8-11) to China's Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi. Yashaswini's mixed doubles campaign also ended in the pre-quarterfinals, with she and Harmeet going down 0-3 (5-11 10-12 9-11) to China's Lin Shidong and Kuai Man.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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