Home  » Sports » Chirravuri And Thomas Face Setback At Nationwide Children's Championship

Chirravuri And Thomas Face Setback At Nationwide Children's Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 20, 2026 17:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian golfers Mahanth Chirravuri and Rayhan Thomas faced a challenging third round at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, impacting their positions on the leaderboard as John Marshall Butler solidified his lead.

Key Points

  • Mahanth Chirravuri and Rayhan Thomas endured a difficult third round at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
  • Chirravuri is now tied 51st at four-under par after carding a 72.
  • Thomas slipped to tied 64th at one-under par following a three-over 74.
  • John Marshall Butler strengthened his lead with a second successive round of 66.
  • Jorge Fernandez Valdes and S.Y. Noh are positioned closely behind the leader.

Mahanth Chirravuri and Rayhan Thomas endured a difficult third round to slip down the leaderboard at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where John Marshall Butler strengthened his position at the top with a second successive 66 here.

Indian Golfers' Performance Update

Thomas, who had opened with two rounds of 69, carded a three-over 74 to slip to tied 64th at one-under par, while Chirravuri, who began with a 66, followed up his second-round 71 with a one-over 72. He was placed tied 51st at four-under par.

 

At the top, Butler followed his second-round 66 with another 66 to move into the lead. Jorge Fernandez Valdes was closely behind in second at 15-under par after rounds of 65, 66 and 67.

First-round leader S.Y. Noh dropped to third at 13-under after rounds of 63, 73 and 74.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mahanth chirravurirayhan thomasnationwide children's hospital championshipgolfkorn ferry tour

More From Rediff

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia
Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad

Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad
EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

Related Stories

Thomas And Chirravuri Advance In Crucial Golf Tournament

Thomas And Chirravuri Advance In Crucial Golf Tournament

Web Stories

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026