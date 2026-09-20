Chirravuri And Thomas Face Setback At Nationwide Children's Championship

Indian golfers Mahanth Chirravuri and Rayhan Thomas faced a challenging third round at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, impacting their positions on the leaderboard as John Marshall Butler solidified his lead.

Key Points Mahanth Chirravuri and Rayhan Thomas endured a difficult third round at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Chirravuri is now tied 51st at four-under par after carding a 72.

Thomas slipped to tied 64th at one-under par following a three-over 74.

John Marshall Butler strengthened his lead with a second successive round of 66.

Jorge Fernandez Valdes and S.Y. Noh are positioned closely behind the leader.

Mahanth Chirravuri and Rayhan Thomas endured a difficult third round to slip down the leaderboard at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where John Marshall Butler strengthened his position at the top with a second successive 66 here.

Indian Golfers' Performance Update

Thomas, who had opened with two rounds of 69, carded a three-over 74 to slip to tied 64th at one-under par, while Chirravuri, who began with a 66, followed up his second-round 71 with a one-over 72. He was placed tied 51st at four-under par.

At the top, Butler followed his second-round 66 with another 66 to move into the lead. Jorge Fernandez Valdes was closely behind in second at 15-under par after rounds of 65, 66 and 67.

First-round leader S.Y. Noh dropped to third at 13-under after rounds of 63, 73 and 74.