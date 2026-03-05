Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy knocked out in first round of All England

IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were beaten in straight games by Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Khai Xing Kang at the All England Open 2026 badminton championships on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy crashed out in the first round of All England.

Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Khai Xing Kang registered an emphatic 23-21, 21-12 victory in straight games.

India's mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the second round.

India's star doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy crashed out in the first round of the men's doubles at the All England Open 2026 badminton championships in Birmingham on Wednesday.



Chirag and Satwiksairaj suffered a 23-21, 21-12 defeat against Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Khai Xing Kang in the Round of 32 match.



The first game was a well-fought affair as the Malaysian pair claimed a narrow 23-21 victory. After that, there was no looking back for them, as they cruised to victory in the second game 21-12.

Dhruva Kapila-Tanisha Crasto Advance

On Wednesday, India's Lakshya Sen caused a major upset of the opening day of the All England Championships when he stunned defending champion Shi Yuqi of China in the opening round of the men's singles on Tuesday.



Lakshya, the 2022 finalist, knocked out the World champion 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in an hour and 18 minutes.



Also advancing to the second round were India's mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who overcame the Malaysian combination of Hoo Peng Ron and Cheng Su Yin 21-17, 21-19.