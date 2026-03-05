HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy knocked out in first round of All England

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy knocked out in first round of All England

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 09:11 IST

x

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were beaten in straight games by Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Khai Xing Kang at the All England Open 2026 badminton championships on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy crashed out in the first round of All England.
  • Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Khai Xing Kang registered an emphatic 23-21, 21-12 victory in straight games.
  • India's mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the second round.

India's star doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy crashed out in the first round of the men's doubles at the All England Open 2026 badminton championships in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj suffered a 23-21, 21-12 defeat against Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Khai Xing Kang in the Round of 32 match.

The first game was a well-fought affair as the Malaysian pair claimed a narrow 23-21 victory. After that, there was no looking back for them, as they cruised to victory in the second game 21-12.

Dhruva Kapila-Tanisha Crasto Advance

On Wednesday, India's Lakshya Sen caused a major upset of the opening day of the All England Championships when he stunned defending champion Shi Yuqi of China in the opening round of the men's singles on Tuesday.

Lakshya, the 2022 finalist, knocked out the World champion 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in an hour and 18 minutes.

Also advancing to the second round were India's mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who overcame the Malaysian combination of Hoo Peng Ron and Cheng Su Yin 21-17, 21-19.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Racquet rage gets a room of its own!
Racquet rage gets a room of its own!
'You & me forever...' Sabalenka announces engagement
'You & me forever...' Sabalenka announces engagement
Coco Gauff Speaks Out on Civilian Losses in Middle East
Coco Gauff Speaks Out on Civilian Losses in Middle East
AFC Asian Cup: Late goal drama breaks Indian hearts
AFC Asian Cup: Late goal drama breaks Indian hearts
Swiatek, Rybakina Question Five-Set Slam Plan
Swiatek, Rybakina Question Five-Set Slam Plan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

'US submarine sank Iranian ship in Indian Ocean with torpedo': US defence secretary0:58

'US submarine sank Iranian ship in Indian Ocean with...

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception0:45

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's...

White House's Karoline Leavitt gives all latest s over US-Israel-Iran war41:58

White House's Karoline Leavitt gives all latest s over...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO