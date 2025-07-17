Chirag-Satwiksairaj crash out of Japan Open

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Japan Super 750 tournament after losing to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the second round. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's top men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Japan Super 750 tournament after losing to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the second round, in Tokyo, on Thursday.



In a clash of former World No 1 pairs, the Indians went down 22-24, 14-21 in a 44-minute contest against the fifth-seeded

Chinese duo.With this result, Paris Olympics silver medallists Wei Keng and Wang Chang extended their head-to-head record against the Indians to 7-2.

After a sluggish start, Satwik and Chirag found their rhythm to lead 18-14 in the first game, but couldn't sustain the momentum as the Chinese fought back to snatch a thrilling opener.



The second game followed a similar pattern, with the world number six pair continuing their dominance. The Indians faltered in both attack and defence, slumping to their fourth consecutive defeat against Wei Keng and Wang Chang.