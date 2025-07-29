HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chirag-Satwik cruise into second round of Macau Open

Chirag-Satwik cruise into second round of Macau Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 29, 2025 19:13 IST

x

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy eased into the second round with an easy victory against Malaysia's Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong at the Macau Open on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Star Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stormed into the men's doubles second round of the Macau Open Super 300 with a straight-game win over Malaysia's Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong, in Macau, on Tuesday.

The Asian Games champions, who on Tuesday regained their place in the top 10 of the BWF world rankings, produced a clinical performance to outclass the Malaysian pair 21-13, 21-15 in just 36 minutes.

In the women's singles, Anmol Kharb and Tasnim Mir advanced to the main draw after winning their qualification matches.

Anmol defeated Azerbaijan's Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-11, 21-13, while Tasnim overcame Thailand's Tidapron Kleebyeesun 21-14, 13-21, 21-17.

Tasnim will face top seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the opening round of the main draw, while Anmol is set to take on second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan

of Thailand.

The top seeded women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a first-round exit after going down fighting 21-16, 20-22, 15-21 in an hour against Lin Xiao Min and Peng Yu Wei of Chinese Taipei.

In thje men's doubles, Dingku Singh Konthoujam and Amaan Mohammad progressed to the main draw after beating Hong Kong's Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Shing Choi 21-18, 21-17. They will face compatriots Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K in the next round.

The mixed doubles pair of Thandrangini Hema Nagendra Babu and Priya Konjengbam also made it to the main draw, where they will take on Thailand's Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit.

 

Earlier, Satwik and Chirag made a dominant start, racing to a 6-1 lead. Though the Malaysians reduced the margin to 10-9, the Indians quickly regained control and took the opening game 21-13.

In the second game, the Malaysians kept the pressure on till 13-14, but the former world No. 1 Indian duo surged ahead to 17-13 and sealed the match by winning four consecutive points.

Meanwhile, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam failed to qualify for the main draw, going down 15-21, 21-17, 13-21 to China's Zhu Xuan Chen in the second round of qualification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'This Is The Golden Age Of Chess In India'
'This Is The Golden Age Of Chess In India'
'A star is born'
'A star is born'
Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
'Little Divya had unwavering focus like Arjuna'
'Little Divya had unwavering focus like Arjuna'
Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown
Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

Deepika, Zoya Among 90 Women Bringing Change

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi Govt, questions HM Shah28:08

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi Govt, questions HM Shah

India Coach Gambhir Clashes With Oval Curator3:10

India Coach Gambhir Clashes With Oval Curator

'Sindoor Se Sindhu Tak': PM Modi's Top Quotes In Parliament2:23

'Sindoor Se Sindhu Tak': PM Modi's Top Quotes In Parliament

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD