AITA presidential candidate Chintan Parikh outlines an ambitious roadmap for Indian tennis, aiming to boost the federation's corpus to Rs 250 crore, attract top-50 players with new international tournaments, and implement a comprehensive development model.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points AITA presidential candidate Chintan Parikh aims to build a Rs 250 crore corpus for the federation over the next four years, a significant increase from the current Rs 25 crore.

Parikh plans to bring four major international tennis tournaments to India, featuring top-50 ranked players, with potential financial backing from the Sports Ministry.

His vision includes reforming the AITA Trust to bring it fully under the federation's umbrella, replacing lifetime trustees with ex-officio office-bearers.

Parikh proposes adopting a Kazakhstan-inspired development model for coaching infrastructure and expanding the number of ITF tournaments to 50 annually.

He advocates for independent quarterly qualitative audits of state associations to ensure effective spending and outcome-based infrastructure development.

Aiming to transform the All India Tennis Association (AITA) into a professionally-managed and financially-sustainable body, presidential candidate Chintan Parikh wants to build a Rs 250 crore corpus over the next four years, up from the existing Rs 25 crore, while bringing four major international tournaments featuring top-50 players to India.

Parikh, who is heading the 'Tennis First' panel against Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) president Rohit Rajpal in the November 27 AITA elections, also wants the AITA Trust brought entirely under the federation's umbrella, with its office-bearers becoming trustees instead of having lifetime trustees.

In an interview with PTI, Parikh outlined an ambitious roadmap for Indian tennis, including a Kazakhstan-inspired development model, greater corporate participation, independent quarterly audits of state associations and expansion of international tournaments without compromising the smaller ITF events that provide ranking opportunities to Indian players.

Ambitious Financial Goals For AITA

"We must have the vision that at least we should have a Rs 250 crore corpus of our own in the next four years. Today, AITA has a corpus of Rs 25 crore," Parikh said.

He believes a stronger financial foundation is essential for the federation to establish its own coaching programmes, support players and attract corporate investment.

"Once corporates are assured that there is transparency and a systematic approach, where not a single rupee will go here and there, I am confident we will be welcomed by more than one corporate," he said.

Bringing Top International Tournaments To India

A major part of his vision is to bring four big-ticket international tournaments to India, with the participation of players ranked among the world's top 50.

Parikh said the proposal has the backing of the Sports Ministry, which is willing to support bigger tournaments financially, and could include both ATP and WTA events.

"The minister has clearly told national sports federations that India has money and we need to channelise it. If you bring an ATP event costing Rs 10-15 crore, the ministry will stand by you. That will change the environment," he said.

He, however, was quick to clarify that the focus on marquee tournaments would not come at the expense of smaller ITF events, which are crucial for emerging players.

"The smaller USD 15,000, USD 25,000 tournaments are largely economically self-sustaining because the ITF provides grants and state sports authorities also support them. They are not in competition with the bigger tournaments," he said.

Parikh said AITA had increased the number of ITF tournaments from around six to eight annually to 21 in the current calendar year and wanted to take that number to 50.

"We must have at least four major ATP and WTA tournaments with prize money substantial enough to attract top-50 players. Today, top players do not come to India for the tournaments we conduct," he said.

New Development Model And Regional Focus

On the development model, Parikh said India could learn from Kazakhstan, which has invested in coaching infrastructure and created an ecosystem capable of attracting international expertise.

"If Kazakhstan can do it, why not India? I am talking about the facilities, coaching and infrastructure they have created. Somebody needs to take a higher goal. If we aim high, we will at least reach somewhere near that goal," he said.

Parikh also wants a special focus on tennis-deprived regions, particularly the Northeast, the hilly states and Kerala, where weather conditions pose additional challenges.

The panel's proposed model involves collaboration between the Union Sports Ministry, Khelo India, state governments and state tennis associations, with the latter providing land and local support for infrastructure development.

Enhancing Governance And Accountability

On governance, Parikh said the federation would introduce independent quarterly qualitative audits of state associations instead of relying only on conventional annual financial audits.

"An audit in India is generally understood as checking debits and credits. But there should also be a management audit -- where the money is being spent, what the outcome is and what action has been taken," he said.

He cited instances where money was spent on facilities but very few children turned up for coaching, arguing that infrastructure creation must go hand in hand with coaches, training programmes and talent identification.

"Every rupee should have an outcome. You cannot spend money on a facility and realise after two years that not even 10 students have come there for coaching," he said.

Parikh said the proposed audit mechanism would apply across states, but he was not in favour of penalising associations that had failed to organise tournaments.

"We don't want to punish them. We want to encourage them and tell them to create an ecosystem. I am not saying that if Karnataka conducts ATP tournaments, Mizoram must also do the same. We need to understand their capacities and encourage them to do something for tennis," he said.

He defended the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) over the controversy surrounding the sealing of its premises, arguing that any procedural or technical lapse should not automatically be equated with financial wrongdoing.

Reforming AITA Trust And Election Focus

Another priority for him is bringing the AITA Trust fully under the federation's control.

"The AITA Trust has to be brought under the full umbrella of AITA. The office-bearers should become ex-officio trustees and nobody should remain there as a lifetime trustee," he said.

He also wants the existing agreement involving AITA, DLTA and the Sports Ministry concerning the DLTA complex in Delhi to be implemented in letter and spirit, insisting that the two associations should work together rather than become adversaries.

Parikh said the November 27 election, the first contested AITA presidential election in nearly 38 years, should be about the future of Indian tennis rather than personal rivalries.

"I cannot say that I am the right person, but I can say that I have a specific agenda and vision. It requires a different kind of administrative, legal and technical understanding. We have to clean the slate and ensure that whatever is planned is achievable," he said.