Satya Chintagunta Upsets Top Seed At Fenesta Open National Championship

Discover the latest action from the Fenesta Open National Championship as rising tennis stars like Satya Chintagunta and Ribhav Saroha make their mark, advancing to the semifinals in thrilling matches.

Key Points Satya Chintagunta upset boys U-14 top seed Aarav Challani 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

U-18 champion Ribhav Saroha advanced to the boys U-16 semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Puneeth Manohar and Sujai Pothula also secured spots in the boys U-14 semifinals.

Second seed Siddhi Pandey and No. 10 seed Aaradhana Tehlan reached the girls U-14 semifinals.

No. 14 seed Khushi Kadian won a marathon match to enter the girls U-16 semifinals, joined by Aaradhya Meena, Akshita Antil, and Ranjhana Sangram.

Satya Chintagunta knocked out boys U-14 top seed Aarav Challani 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals while U-18 champion Ribhav Saroha continued his bid for a double crown, advancing to the boys U-16 semifinals at the Fenesta Open National Championship here on Thursday.

Boys' U-14 & U-16 Semifinalists

In the boys U-14 event, second seed Puneeth Manohar and No. 9 seed Sujai Pothula also advanced to the semifinals.

Manohar defeated eighth seed Adeshbir Ghuman 6-3, 6-1, while Pothula beat third seed Nibras Hussain 6-3, 6-4.

"It was a very exhausting match. We played for three hours. I am very happy to play with him. It was a good experience," Chintagunta said after the win.

Meanwhile, Saroha reached the boys U-16 semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over P. Nallagundla in a rain-interrupted quarterfinal.

In the other boys U-16 semifinal, No. 8 seed Vivaan Mirdha will face Yashwin Dahiya after both players recorded straight-sets quarterfinal victories.

Girls' Categories See Intense Competition

Second seed Siddhi Pandey advanced to the girls U-14 semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Saatvi Mardaniya. The No. 10 seed Aaradhana Tehlan also reached the last four, rallying to beat No. 8 seed Purvi Patwa 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.

In the girls U-16 event, No. 14 seed Khushi Kadian produced one of the day's standout performances, beating Aahida Singh 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2) in a marathon match to reach the semifinals.

Kadian was joined in the girls U-16 semifinals by third seed Aaradhya Meena, fifth seed Akshita Antil and seventh seed Ranjhana Sangram.