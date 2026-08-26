Chinese Robot runs 100m faster than Usain Bolt's record

Chinese humanoid robot, Tiangong Ultra, made history by running the 100 metres in an astonishing 8.64 seconds, officially surpassing Usain Bolt's human world record at the World Humanoid Robot Games.

IMAGE: Tiangong Ultra humanoid robots cross the finish line before Honor's Lightning humanoid robots in the 100m large-size group final race, during the second World Humanoid Robot Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Key Points Chinese humanoid robot Tiangong Ultra ran 100m in 8.64 seconds, faster than Usain Bolt's 9.58-second world record.

The achievement took place at the second World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, featuring over 2,000 robots from 666 teams.

The robot showed rapid improvement, clocking 9.39s and 8.86s in qualifiers before its record-breaking final run.

The event highlighted significant advancements in robot mobility, balance, and control systems, dubbed the 'Robot Olympics'.

Developers view these games as a vital public test bed for embodied artificial intelligence and a boost for industry development.

A Chinese humanoid robot ran the 100 metres in 8.64 seconds, almost a second faster than Jamaican Usain Bolt's human world-record time, at the close of a five-day competition featuring robotic athletes, viral stumbles and industrial tests.

Tiangong Ultra, developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, won the large-size robot 100m final at the second World Humanoid Robot Games.

The robot improved rapidly through the event, running 9.39 seconds and 8.86 seconds in qualifying before the final.

Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds was set at the 2009 world championships in Berlin.

Robotic Athletics: A New Era of Speed

As in human athletics, the 100m was one of the highlights of the Beijing games, underscoring advances in robot mobility, balance and control systems.

The event dubbed the "Robot Olympics" brought together more than 2,000 robots from 666 teams, most of them Chinese. Its 51 disciplines included sports contests as well as task-based challenges in simulated factories, restaurants, offices and emergency settings.

Advancements and Future Potential of Humanoid Robots

Spectators said the robots appeared more capable than those seen at the inaugural games.

"Last year's robots looked a little stiff and uncoordinated," said 34-year-old Niu. "This year, they are much better. They are like healthy newborn babies growing up."

Yang, 29, said she could imagine robots becoming as commonplace as smartphones.

"Maybe there will be one at home and one at work," she said, adding that robots could help with chores or care for elderly people.

For developers, the games offered a public test bed for embodied artificial intelligence, which combines AI software with machines that can perceive and act in the physical world.

He Wang, founder and chief technology officer of Galbot, said the competition would help teams improve their technology while showing what embodied AI systems could do autonomously.

"It will provide a huge boost for industry development," he said.