China's young guns face Japan test at Asian Games

China's formidable table tennis team is strategically blending seasoned Olympic champions with promising young talent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, aiming for gold while building a strong foundation for the 2028 Olympics amidst a fierce rivalry with host nation Japan.

IMAGE: China's Sun Yingsha in action during the women's team final against Japan's Miwa Harimoto. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points China's table tennis team is deploying a mix of experienced Olympic champions and young debutants for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The team, particularly the women's squad, views host nation Japan as a significant threat, acknowledging their strong rivalry.

China aims for a title sweep at the Asian Games while simultaneously developing younger talent with an eye on the 2028 Olympics.

Key players like Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu lead the Chinese charge, facing strong Japanese competitors such as Miwa Harimoto.

Coaches emphasise vigilance, strict training, and team cohesion to overcome challenges and secure gold medals.

China's table tennis team are wary of the threat presented by hosts Japan at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as the sport's superpower looks to bring on younger talent with an eye on the 2028 Olympics.

Olympic champions Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Wang Chuqin will lead China's campaign but the 10-strong team also includes seven players making their debut at the Asiad.

China's Dominance And Japanese Challenge

China have dominated table tennis at the Asian Games since their first appearance in 1974, sweeping all of the gold medals in 1978, 2010 and 2018.

The South Korean pairing of Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin denied China the sweep with a women's doubles triumph in Hangzhou three years ago but women's head coach Ma Lin is more concerned about the threat of the host nation this year.

"We have analysed Japanese players' playing styles and know exactly what we are up against," Ma told Xinhua news agency as the team departed for Japan on Wednesday.

"We need to stay vigilant, treat every ball seriously and hold ourselves to strict standards in training."

Intense Women's Rivalry And Key Players

The rivalry between China and Japan in the women's game has grown from extremely close team finals at the last two editions of the World Table Tennis Championships.

Sun led China to comeback wins in both and was only recently usurped as world number one by teammate Wang Manyu with Japanese teenager Miwa Harimoto ranked third.

"We are closely matched," said Sun, who won three gold medals in Hangzhou.

"It all goes down to on-court performance and team cohesion. That counts most."

Harimoto, born in Japan to Chinese parents, and partner Hina Hayata top the rankings in women's doubles, while South Koreans Shin and Lim Jong-hoon are number one in mixed doubles, but Ma was upbeat about China's chances of a title sweep.

"We will go all out to fight for every gold medal," the former men's world number one added.

"Huge challenges lie ahead, yet we have full confidence. Whatever obstacles come our way, we will fight to win."

Men's Team And Youth Integration

The men's team are less experienced with defending singles champion and world number one Wang Chuqin the only one of the four players with previous Asian Games experience.

Japan's Sora Matsushima and Tomokazu Harimoto, Miwa's brother, are third and fourth in the men's singles rankings but China's head coach Qin Zhijian thought the mix of youth and experience would come up trumps.

"The three Olympic champions pass on their experience to the seven young players, while the younger ones bring passion and drive to inspire the Olympic medallists," he said.

Asian Games Table Tennis Kicks Off

Table tennis gets underway with the team competitions at the Sky Hall Toyota on Sunday.