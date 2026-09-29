Floor-sleeping champion! China's Li Wenwen adds Asian Games gold to Olympic collection

Li Wenwen secured +86kg Asian Games gold with 310kg and two Games records, then revealed her unusual floor-sleeping routine remains unchanged as she targets future Olympic success.

IMAGE: China's Li Wenwen celebrates on the podium after winning the Asian Games +86kg gold as silver medallist South Korea's Hyejeong Park and bronze medallist Qatar's Ouisal Ikhlefd look on. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points Li Wenwen captured the women’s +86kg Asian Games gold with a 310kg total, finishing 10kg ahead of South Korea’s Park Hye-jeong.

The double Olympic champion set two Games records, lifting 140kg in the snatch and 170kg in the clean and jerk.

Li’s emotional celebration followed a dominant performance, with the 26-year-old saying she had come to Nagoya specifically to win the gold.

Park took silver with 300kg, improving on her Hangzhou performance despite missing out on another Asian Games title; Qatar’s Ouisal Ikhlef won bronze.

Li now turns her attention towards the Olympics, while maintaining her unusual competition routine of sleeping on the floor, which she says makes her feel safer.

Li Wenwen's celebration of an Asian Games gold in the women's +86kg weightlifting may have seemed a touch exuberant for a double Olympic champion, but the 26-year-old insisted it was a natural outpouring of joy after accomplishing her mission at the Nagoya-Aichi Games on Tuesday.

China's Li, who followed her +87kg title in Tokyo with the +81kg gold in Paris, totalled 310kg at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center, taking the title with a couple of Games records as well.

Li Wenwen Dominates +86kg Field

IMAGE: Li Wenwen in action during her clean & jerk attempt. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Although well short of her world record mark of 335kg, it was more than enough to finish comfortably ahead of South Korea's Park Hye-jeong, who lifted 300kg.

Known for her habit of sleeping on the floor during competitions, Li was in tears once the results were out before jumping onto the podium with childlike joy to receive her gold.

"I have done a very good job today, I came here just for this medal," said a beaming Li.

Before that, her competitive edge was on full display.

Li let out a scream as she sauntered in, dipped her taped fingers into chalk powder, and rubbed them onto her palms before stepping onto the platform for the snatch.

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140kg Snatch Earns Li Games Record

IMAGE: Li Wenwen celebrates winning the Women's +86kg event. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

She began with a modest 132kg but flattened the field with her third attempt of 140kg for a new Games record. Park's 133kg was the next best.

Park laid down a marker in the clean and jerk too, lifting 167kg, but Li effortlessly surpassed the mark with 170kg.

"I will rest for one or two days and then prepare myself better for the Olympic Games," she said, while confirming she was sticking to her sleeping routine in Nagoya too.

"If you follow my social media you will see; always on the floor at competitions I sleep on the floor. I feel safer.

"We stay on the cruise ship. I am sleeping very well."

Park, who won the +87kg gold in Hangzhou three years ago, found a silver lining in her performance.

"Even though I couldn't equal the medal colour from last Asian Games in Hangzhou, I could lift more weight, and I felt as though I won a battle with myself," she said.

Qatar's Ouisal Ikhlef won bronze.