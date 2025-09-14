HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » China thrashes India in Women's Asia Cup final

China thrashes India in Women's Asia Cup final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 14, 2025 20:22 IST

x

Team India players

IMAGE: The defeat meant India failed to secure a direct berth in next year's FIH women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and Netherlands. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India lost 1-4 to China in the title clash and ended runners-up at the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China on Sunday.

The defeat meant India failed to secure a direct berth in next year's FIH women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and Netherlands.

 

India drew the first blood through a penalty corner conversion by Navneet Kaur in the first minute before China came into their own, scoring four times to emerge victorious.

Navneet scored from the penalty corner to hand India the lead at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

China then got three back-to-back penalty corners but India held on to their lead until Zixia Ou cancelled out Navneet's opener with her 21st minute strike.

Hong Li put China ahead by finding the target in the 41st minute, while Meirong Zou struck the home team's third goal in the 51st minute.

Jiaqi Zhong completed the rout of India with a goal in the 53rd minute.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SKY Snubs Handshake with Pakistan Capt at Toss
SKY Snubs Handshake with Pakistan Capt at Toss
Dubai Police on high alert for India vs Pak match
Dubai Police on high alert for India vs Pak match
Lakshya and Satwik-Chirag's title dreams shattered
Lakshya and Satwik-Chirag's title dreams shattered
World C'ships: Aman disqualified; Deepak, Vikash out
World C'ships: Aman disqualified; Deepak, Vikash out
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding allegations for voter turnout5:03

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding...

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh Abuse Row Attack2:26

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh...

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal16:35

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV