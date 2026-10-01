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Indian Archer Chikitha Taniparthi Exits Asian Games Individual Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 01, 2026 06:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi, a double gold medallist at the Asian Games, saw her quest for a hat-trick of medals end in the women's compound individual quarterfinals after a narrow defeat.

Key Points

  • Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi was eliminated in the women's compound individual quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
  • Taniparthi, already a double gold medallist in team events, narrowly lost to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah.
  • A crucial eight-point shot in the fifth end proved costly for the Indian archer.
  • Ganesh Mani Ratnam is set to compete in the men's individual compound quarterfinals later.

Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi missed out on a hat-trick of medals at the ongoing Asian Games after bowing out in the quarterfinals of the women's compound individual event on Thursday.

Chikitha's Quarterfinal Exit

Chikitha, who won gold medals in both women's team and mixed team compound events on Wednesday, lost 143-144 against Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the last eight round.

 

Chikitha never got going on Thursday as she won just a single game with scoreline reading 29-30 29-30 29-29 29-26 27-27 to bow out.

An eight point in the first shot of the fifth end cost her dearly, eventually costing her the match.

Later in the day, India's Ganesh Mani Ratnam will be in action against Chieh-Lun Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the men's individual compound event at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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