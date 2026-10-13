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Senior Men's National Hockey: Chhattisgarh, Odisha Secure Big Wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 13, 2026 19:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Chhattisgarh and Odisha delivered commanding performances with significant wins in Division 'B' of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship on Tuesday.

Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh secured a massive 12-1 victory over Uttarakhand in Division 'B' on Tuesday.
  • Captain Sandeep Kumar scored four goals and Sonu Nishad added a hat-trick for Chhattisgarh.
  • Odisha dominated Assam with a 10-1 win, featuring a hat-trick by Anmol Ekka.
  • Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu defeated Telangana 2-0 in another match.
  • Rajasthan defeated Andhra Pradesh 5-3 and Bihar thrashed Gujarat 7-2 in Division 'C'.

Chhattisgarh thrashed Uttarakhand 12-1 while Odisha notched a 10-1 win over Assam in Division 'B' on the fourth day of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship here on Tuesday.

Dominant Performances In Division 'B'

Captain Sandeep Kumar found the net four times (9', 17', 32', 55') for Chhattisgarh while Sonu Nishad scored a hat-trick (6', 29', 35'). Tarun Yadav scored twice (15', 54'), and Shailendra Verma (37'), Shadab Ahmed Khan (40') and Arjun Yadav (41') also scored.

 

Priyanshu pulled one back for Uttarakhand with a penalty corner in the 32nd minute of the Pool A match.

For Odisha, Anmol Ekka converted penalty corners in the 39th, 43rd and 51st minutes for a hat-trick, while Ritik Lakra (13', 20') and Prasad Kujur (27') scored field goals. Deepak Minz (9', 58') Ajay Ekka (37') and Sudeep Chirmako (42') were also among the goal scorers.

In other matches, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu defeated Telangana 2-0 while Goa went down 3-4 to Arunachal Pradesh.

In Division 'C', Rajasthan defeated Andhra Pradesh 5-3 and Bihar thrashed Gujarat 7-2.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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