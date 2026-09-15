How Chhattisgarh Is Becoming A Premier Sports Destination

Chhattisgarh is rapidly transforming into a premier sports destination, leveraging significant government investment in infrastructure and hosting international events like the DP World PGTI Nava Raipur Open 2026 to foster talent and boost sports tourism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chhattisgarh is actively developing into a major sports destination through government initiatives and event hosting.

The DP World PGTI Nava Raipur Open 2026 golf championship signifies the state's ambition to become a prominent golfing hub.

Expansion of sports infrastructure and the Mukhyamanti Khel Utkarsh Mission aim to nurture local talent and provide opportunities.

The state's focus on sports is also bringing positive change to regions like Bastar, shifting focus from Naxalism to youth engagement.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev endorsed Chhattisgarh's potential to become a leading golf destination in India.

Chhattisgarh has been rapidly emerging as a sports destination in the country, with the state government making efforts to regularly host major sporting events and providing athletes with better platforms to showcase their talent, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the DP World PGTI Nava Raipur Open 2026 golf championship, Sai said expansion of sports infrastructure, better training and opportunities for athletes, and hosting prestigious national and international sporting events have given a fresh impetus to the state's sporting culture. "The hosting of a major professional golf tournament in Nava Raipur is an important achievement in this journey," he said.

Promoting Golf And Sports Tourism

Sai and former Indian cricket captain and DP World PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) president Kapil Dev, a legendary former Indian cricket captain, jointly inaugurated the championship, which is being held at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Nava Raipur from September 15 to 18, an official statement said. Sai expressed confidence that the DP World Nava Raipur Open 2026 would become a new identity for Chhattisgarh in the coming years and play an important role in establishing Nava Raipur as a prominent golfing destination in India and abroad, it said.

Boosting Sports Infrastructure And Talent

The state government has been promoting sports as a means of personality development, discipline and self-confidence among youngsters and as a tool to strengthen Chhattisgarh's identity, Sai said. He said sports infrastructure is being expanded continuously and the state has a major international-standard cricket stadium, while national-level events in various sporting disciplines are also hosted regularly. The government has included the Mukhyamanti Khel Utkarsh Mission in the budget to identify sporting talent and provide athletes with modern training, better resources and opportunities to compete at national and international levels, Sai said. "The government's clear resolve is that shortage of resources and opportunities should not become a hurdle for talented sportspersons," he said.

Transforming Bastar Through Sports

Referring to the situation in Bastar, Sai said the state has achieved decisive success against Naxalism with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the determination of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the courage of security forces. The participation of youngsters in the Bastar Olympics was a strong expression of the positive change taking place in Bastar, Sai said, adding that areas once known for violence and Naxalism are now witnessing youngsters showcasing their talent, energy and dreams on sporting fields. "This is the picture of a changing Bastar and a changing Chhattisgarh," he said.

Global Recognition And Future Potential

A total of 132 professional golfers from India and abroad, including 18 foreign players, have been participating in the tournament, he said. The participation of some of the country's and world's leading golfers on such a large scale reflects the favourable environment developing for sports in Chhattisgarh, Sai said. He said the impact of such events was not limited to the sporting arena as they strengthened the state's national and international identity, promoted sports tourism and provided local youngsters an opportunity to watch world-class athletes closely and draw inspiration from them. Sai said golf was earlier generally considered a sport associated with industrialists and affluent sections, but its reach had expanded over time, with a growing number of players taking it up. Kapil Dev said Chhattisgarh has immense potential for the development of golf as well as other sports. He expressed the hope that the prestigious golf tournament would be organised in Chhattisgarh every year, with dates for future editions decided in advance to enable professional golfers from India and abroad to plan their participation in line with their international tournament calendars. "Chhattisgarh's environment is highly conducive to golf and the warm hospitality extended to players is one of its special strengths," the World Cup-winning cricket captain said. He said just as Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are known as important golfing centres, Chhattisgarh would also establish itself as one of India's leading golfing destinations in the coming years.