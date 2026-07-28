Chhattisgarh Government Commits Rs 100 Crore To Sports Development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a significant Rs 100 crore budget allocation for sports infrastructure and athlete development, reinforcing the state's commitment to nurturing sporting talent and providing competitive platforms.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chhattisgarh government allocates Rs 100 crore for sports infrastructure and athlete development.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted efforts to promote sports and nurture talent.

A list of 156 outstanding sportspersons approved for government employment.

State has successfully organised large-scale events like Bastar Olympics and Khelo India Tribal Games.

Recommendations from the Sports Conclave will form a comprehensive action plan for implementation.

The Chhattisgarh government has been working assiduously to promote sports and athletes, and has earmarked Rs 100 crore in the ongoing financial year's budget to strengthen infrastructure in the key sector, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday. Addressing the concluding session of a day-long Sports Conclave held in Raipur, Sai said the deliberations held during the event will provide meaningful direction to the state's efforts to develop sports and nurture athletes.

The meet brought together sports administrators, policymakers, eminent athletes, experts and office-bearers of associations from across the country to deliberate on improving sports infrastructure, identifying talent and strengthening training systems in the state, an official statement said. The conclave was organised by the state's Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

Chhattisgarh's Commitment To Sports Excellence

Sai noted his government has been making serious efforts to promote sports and athletes, and has allocated Rs 100 crore under the 'Utkrisht Khel Mission' (Sports Excellence Mission) in the current fiscal year's budget to strengthen relevant infrastructure. The CM maintained that his administration recently approved a list of 156 outstanding sportspersons who would be eligible for government employment.

Highlighting the state's initiatives in the sports sector, Sai said Chhattisgarh had organised the Bastar Olympics, Surguja Olympics and hosted the Khelo India Tribal Games to provide athletes with competitive platforms. Around four lakh athletes took part in the Bastar Olympics, while nearly 3.5 lakh sportspersons participated in the Surguja Olympics, he said, adding the government has been actively working to provide sporting talent with better opportunities and resources.

Future Plans And Conclave Impact

The conclave will prove to be a milestone in the development of sports in Chhattisgarh, he insisted. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, said the conclave would help position Chhattisgarh as a leading sporting state. He said the BJP government, under Sai's leadership, has been continuously working for the welfare and advancement of sportspersons and preparing a plan to identify and nurture talent from the primary school level upwards. The suggestions and recommendations made by experts during the conclave would be incorporated into a comprehensive action plan for implementation, Sao assured.

During the event, Chief Minister Sai distributed cash incentives to sportspersons from Chhattisgarh who won medals at the Khelo India Tribal Games held in the state earlier this year.