CM Sai Rewards Gyaneshwari Yadav With Cash And DSP Promotion

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a significant cash reward and an out-of-turn promotion to Deputy Superintendent of Police for weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, recognising her silver medal triumph at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and inspiring aspiring athletes across the state.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a Rs 30 lakh cash reward and an out-of-turn DSP promotion for weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav.

Yadav secured a silver medal in the women's 53 kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Chief Minister praised Yadav's success as an inspiration, particularly for girls, demonstrating that strong willpower and dedication can overcome challenges.

Yadav, an Asian Championships bronze medallist, was already an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Chhattisgarh Police before this promotion.

The state government reiterated its commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure, training, and support for talented athletes to excel nationally and internationally.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion to the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, who clinched a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The 23-year-old from Rajnandgaon district won the silver medal in the women's 53 kg weightlifting in the just-concluded event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Yadav, along with her parents, met the chief minister at his official residence, where she was felicitated for bringing laurels to the country and her home state, officials said.

Chief Minister Lauds Gyaneshwari's Achievement

Speaking on the occasion, Sai said Yadav's success in her maiden Commonwealth Games proved that no goal was unattainable with strong willpower, discipline and perseverance.

The achievement is an honour to the state's talent, hard work and determination, he added.

The chief minister noted that Yadav lifted a total of 199 kg in the competition to secure the silver medal and script a golden chapter in Chhattisgarh's sporting history.

Despite limited resources and several challenges, Yadav didn't let her dreams weaken and achieved success on the international stage through relentless practice and dedication, Sai said, adding that her achievement would inspire the youth, particularly girls, across the state.

Government's Commitment To Sports Development

Yadav, an Asian Championships bronze medallist, was appointed as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Chhattisgarh Police in Rajnandgaon district in August 2023, officials said.

Sai said the state government had decided to grant her an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of DSP to honour her accomplishment and encourage other sportspersons to strive for excellence.

He recalled meeting Yadav before she departed for Glasgow, wishing her success, and congratulating her through a video call after her medal-winning performance.

The chief minister asserted that the state government is committed to strengthening sports by developing modern infrastructure, providing world-class training, quality coaching and all possible support to talented athletes.

The government's objective is to create an ecosystem for every promising sportsperson from Chhattisgarh to realise their potential and excel at national and international competitions, he said.