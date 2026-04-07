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Crispin Chettri Names India Women's Squad for FIFA Series in Kenya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 07, 2026 21:06 IST

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Crispin Chettri unveils the 22-member Indian women's football squad for the FIFA Series 2026 in Kenya, signaling a fresh start for the Blue Tigresses on the international stage.

Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Crispin Chettri returns as head coach of the Indian women's football team.
  • A 22-member squad has been announced for the FIFA Series 2026 tournament in Kenya.
  • India will face Kenya in the semi-final of the four-nation tournament on April 11.
  • The tournament serves as preparation for future international competitions for the Blue Tigresses.

Crispin Chettri, who returned as the head coach of the Indian women's football team, has named a 22-member squad for the FIFA Series 2026 tournament in Kenya.

On Saturday, the Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had recommended Chhetri to succeed Costa Rican Amelia Valverde whose brief tenure ended recently.

 

"Crispin Chettri has been re-appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's national team. Chettri has named a 22-member squad for the friendly tournament," the AIFF said in a release.

Chettri was at the helm of affairs during the national team's qualifying campaign for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup in Australia. The AIFF, appointed Amelia in January to take charge of the team in the continental showpiece which concluded last month with Chhetri being made assistant coach.

With India failing to get past the group stage, losing all their three matches, the AIFF decided against renewing Amelia's contract which was till the end of the Asian Cup. The IM Vijayan-led technical committee recommended that Indian names be considered to succeed the Costa Rican.

The 22-member squad and the support staff reached Nairobi on Tuesday for the four-nation tournament scheduled during the April FIFA International Women's Match Window.

The Blue Tigresses will take on hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11 while Australia and Malawi will play the other semi-final earlier on the same day.

The semi-final winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off respectively on April 15.

All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sarita Yumnam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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