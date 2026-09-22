How Senshu Rule Denied Chetan Bhatt Asian Games Bronze

Discover how India's Chetan Bhatt heartbreakingly missed an Asian Games karate bronze medal due to the Senshu rule, despite his men's Kumite 84kg playoff ending in a 1-1 tie.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Chetan Bhatt lost his men's Kumite 84kg bronze medal playoff at the Asian Games.

He was defeated by Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chung by Senshu after the bout ended 1-1.

The Senshu rule awards victory to the athlete who scores the first point in a tied match.

Bhatt had previously lost to Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal.

India's Chetan Bhatt suffered a heartbreak as he lost to Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chung by Senshu after their men's Kumite 84kg bronze medal playoff ended at 1-1 at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Bhatt had earlier lost 0-8 to Jordan's Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal to enter the bronze medal playoff at the Toyohashi Gymnasium.

Both karatekas scored one Yuko each, but Chung emerged victorious by virtue of Senshu, having scored the first point.

In karate, Senshu is awarded to the athlete who scores the first point without the opponent having scored before it and can decide the winner when the bout ends level.