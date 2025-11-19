HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chess WC: Indian challenge ends as Arjun bows out

Chess WC: Indian challenge ends as Arjun bows out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 19:33 IST

x

Arjun Erigaisi

IMAGE: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, seeded second, lost to seventh seed China's Wei Yi in the second game after drawing the first with black in the first set of tiebreaks. Photograph: FIDE/X

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was knocked out of the FIDE World Cup, losing to Wei Yi of China 1.5-2.5 in the first set of tiebreak games, in Panaji on Wednesday.

It was a shocker for Arjun who ran out of luck in the rapid tiebreak games wherein the Chinese put pressure in the first game before eventually drawing while in the second Arjun just lost control and had to pack his bags.

Having drawn both the games under Classical chess, Arjun was black in the first game of rapid and employed the French defense. It did not turn out to be a great choice though as he was soon on the backfoot losing a rook for a minor piece.

The Chinese had huge advantage according to the computers but Arjun posed stiff resistance despite being low on material. Eventually, Yi fumbled in the ensuing endgame and Arjun drew.

In the second rapid game, the Indian did not have much luck despite playing with white pieces. Yi got into a tangible position in the middle game and had his light squared Bishop firmly posted on the sixth rank that eventually caused a lot of problems.

 

Arjun lost one pawn in the endgame and even though the complications remained, Yi got the technicalities in his favour with some timely pawn advances. Arjun was finally checkmated.

Andrey Esipenko defeated Sam Shankland of the United States 4-2 when the latter lost both the games in the second set of tiebreaker after trading a victory each in the first set.

In the other quarterfinal, Javokhir Sindarov became the second Uzbek after Nodirbek Yakubboev to entere the semis after defeating Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara 3.5-2.5. It finally boiled down ton battle of nerves and Sindarov was clearly the superior player.

In the semifinals, Esipenko will take on Yi while Yakubboev will meet Sindarov.

Arjun's exit means that there can be only one Indian in the Candidates in R Praggnanandhaa, who will likely make it to the premier event with his well-rounded performances throughout this year.

Quarterfinals results:

Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb) beat Alexander Donchenko (Ger) 1.5-0.5; Arjun Erigaisi (Ind) lost to Wei Yi (Chn) 1.5-2.5; Andrey Esipenko (Fid) beat Sam Shankland (Usa) 4-2; Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) beat Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara 3.5-2.5.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Gill wants to play Guwahati Test despite injury
Why Gill wants to play Guwahati Test despite injury
With focus on T20 WC, Hardik, Bumrah may sit out SA ODIs
With focus on T20 WC, Hardik, Bumrah may sit out SA ODIs
Ranji Trophy: Dominant Mumbai, J&K complete easy wins
Ranji Trophy: Dominant Mumbai, J&K complete easy wins
South Africa A thrash India A for consolation win
South Africa A thrash India A for consolation win
U-19 World Cup: India handed easy opener
U-19 World Cup: India handed easy opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

The world is one family PM Modi hails Sathya Sai Baba as embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam19:45

The world is one family PM Modi hails Sathya Sai Baba as...

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi is to be extradited from US, Central agencies officials seen at IGI airport0:55

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi is to be extradited from US,...

NIA headquarters cordoned off as gangster Anmol Bishnoi will be brought for interrogation1:01

NIA headquarters cordoned off as gangster Anmol Bishnoi...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO