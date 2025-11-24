HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chess WC final: Yi holds Sindarov with black in Game 1

November 24, 2025 19:54 IST

Chess WC

IMAGE: Wei Yi and Javokhir Sindarov played out a 50-move draw in Game 1 of the Chess World Cup final, in Panaji on Monday. Photograph: FIDE/X

Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi played another solid game with black pieces to hold GM Javokhir Sindarov to a draw in the opening game of the Chess World Cup final while GM Andrey Esipenko defeated GM Nodirbek Yakubboev in the third-place match, in Panaji on Monday.

In the first game of the final, Wei once again opted for Petrov defence with black and made Sindarov take risks to look for a win.

Wei's plan almost worked as the Chinese was in a slightly stronger position in the bishop-pawn endgame. But Sindarov was alert to the challenges posed by his opponent and the two players accepted a draw after 50 moves.

In the third-place play-off, GM Nodirbek Yakubboev opted for the Sicilian defence and had to dig himself out of a hole in the middle game.

Though he managed to equal the position with Esipenko helping with some questionable choices, the Uzbekistan GM was definitely under time trouble as he had just three minutes left on the clock with more than 10 moves left to play to meet the time control in the end game.

 

Esipenko, who had lost the semifinal tiebreak due to a blunder, kept his cool and forced Yakubboev to resign after 38 moves and will now only need to draw with black to assure himself a Candidates Spot.

Results:

Final Game 1: GM Javokhir Sindarov (UZB) drew with GM Wei Yi (CHN) 0.5:0.5

Third-place match: GM Andrey Esipenko (FIDE) bt GM Nodirbek Yakubboev (UZB) 1:0.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
