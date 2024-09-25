News
Home  » Sports » Chess: Vidit's epic sacrifice for meeting with PM Modi

Chess: Vidit's epic sacrifice for meeting with PM Modi

Source: PTI
September 25, 2024 23:28 IST
IMAGE: India's Men's and Women's Teams celebrate after winning the Gold Medal at the Chess Olympiad. Photograph: Vidit Gujrathi / X

Fresh from his exploits in India's first-ever title-winning campaign at the Chess Olympiad, Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has decided against defending his crown at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament in Azerbaijan for an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Gujrathi had won the Azerbaijan event last year after outperforming compatriot Arjun Erigaisi.

 

He was a part of the Indian men's team, which also included D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun, that won a historic Chess Olympiad gold in the Open category.

Gujrathi took to 'X', formerly twitter, to inform that he reached Baku for the event but decided to return to India to meet Modi on learning about the felicitation function.

"I reached Baku and I got to know our Hon'ble PM wants to felicitate the Indian team. I was overjoyed when I heard this and I wanted to be a part of it. It's amazing at how such short notice he is taking out time for us," Gujrathi wrote on 'X'.

Gujrathi later told PTI on Wednesday that he decided to skip the Azerbaijan event because he did not want to miss the opportunity of meeting the PM.

"It was completely my decision (to skip the Azerbaijan event) because the PM had given his valuable time to us. I didn't want to miss the opportunity to meet him. The PM gave us one full hour despite his busy schedule. It was an honour to meet him and get inspired by his speech," Gujrathi told PTI.

Gujrathi, 29, has been replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram for the event to be held from September 25-30.

"I contacted Sarkhan Gashimov (organiser) and he understood my sentiments. Big thanks to him! Wishing Aravindh the best to play against top players in this prestigious event," Gujrathi wrote.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
