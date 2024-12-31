HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Vaishali advances to World Blitz quarters; Humpy crashes out

Vaishali advances to World Blitz quarters; Humpy crashes out

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 16:20 IST

x

Rameshbabu Vaishali

IMAGE: Rameshbabu Vaishali won the women's qualifier scoring 9.5 points out of 11 to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Blitz Championship. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Vaishali showcased her skill by winning the women's qualifier to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Blitz Championship in Wall Street, New York.

Following Koneru Humpy's stellar performance, which earned her the gold medal and a prize of US$ 60,000, it was Vaishali's turn to impress her fans. She triumphed in the women's section, scoring 9.5 points, with three draws on her way to a 9.5/11 performance.

Russian Kateryna Lagno came closest to Vaishali, scoring 8.5 points, while the remaining six qualifiers finished with an identical eight points. Despite meeting the points criteria, Humpy was eliminated due to the worst tie-breaker, finishing ninth.

In the Open section, ten players tied for first place, including World No 1 Magnus Carlsen. Carlsen scored when needed and drew six of his 13 games, finishing among the co-leaders at the end of the qualifiers.

Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi won the qualifier with 9.5 points, benefiting from the best tiebreak, while Fabiano Caruana of the United States finished second, ahead of Carlsen, who placed

third.

Surprisingly, none of the Indians made the top eight, despite some early promising performances.

 

Erigaisi Arjun played brilliantly at the start, securing victories in the first five rounds but faded to finish with a subpar seven points. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was the best-placed Indian, with 8.5 points, but a last-round loss to Russian Daniil Dubov cost him a spot in the quarter-finals.

In the quarters, Vaishali will face Chinese Grandmaster Zhu Jiner.

Vaishali's back-to-back victories against GMs Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia and Valentina Gunina of Russia in rounds 7-8 provided the necessary boost for the Indian player to top the event with ease.

Indian standings:

Open: R Pragnanandhaa (8.5) – 23; Raunak Sadhwani (8) 46; Arjun Erigaisi (7) 64; Aravindh Chithambaram (7) 68; V Pranav (7) 67;

Women: R Vaishali (9.5) 1; K Humpy (8) 9; Divya Deshmukh (7) 18; Vantika Agarwal (7) 19; D Harika (7) 22.

Qualifiers:

Open: (1-8) Ian Nepomniachtchi, Volodar Murzin (Both Fide); Fabiano Caruana, Hans Niemann Moke, Wesley So (all USA); Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Duda Jan-Kryzsztof (Pol); Alireza Firoujza (Fra).

Women: (1-8) R Vaishali (Ind); Lei Tingjie, Wenjun Ju, Zhu Jiner (all Chn); Kateryna Lagno, Valentina Gunina (Both Fide); Carissa Yip (Usa) Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Golden Year For Indian Chess! What Next?
Golden Year For Indian Chess! What Next?
Bromance on court- Djokovic and Kyrgios
Bromance on court- Djokovic and Kyrgios
Draconian decision: Carlsen hits out at Anand, FIDE
Draconian decision: Carlsen hits out at Anand, FIDE
'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'
'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'
Modi Meets Chess Champ Gukesh
Modi Meets Chess Champ Gukesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vidya Balan's Most Iconic Sari Moments

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2025

webstory image 3

The Richest Chief Minister Is...

VIDEOS

Shraddha Kapoor's new look steals the show!0:33

Shraddha Kapoor's new look steals the show!

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'13:29

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach1:09

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD