Chess: Praggnanandhaa off to a winning start

Chess: Praggnanandhaa off to a winning start

Source: PTI
August 16, 2022 18:39 IST
IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa opened his campaign in the FTX Crypto Cup with a 2.5-1.5 win over tAlireza Firouzja in Miami on Tuesday. Photograph: FIDE/Lennart Ootes

Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa opened his campaign in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, with a 2.5-1.5 win over the world's top junior player Alireza Firouzja in Miami on Tuesday.

 

The 17-year old, who was part of the bronze medal-winning India 'B' team at the recent chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai, opened with a win in the first of the four-game match.

He lost the second game before winning the third and drawing the fourth to beat Firouzja in the first round match on Tuesday.

The Indian GM picked up three points for beating the highly-rated Firouzja and faces Dutch No.1 Anish Giri in the second round.

Meanwhile, World No 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway stormed to a 3-1 win over Giri.

In other matches in the first round, Poland's Jan-Krzyztof Duda beat Hans Nieman 3-0 while Lev Aronian defeated China's Le Liem 2.5-1.5.

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is  the American finale of Champions Chess Tour. There is US$ 7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tie-breaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
