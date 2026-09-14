India Passes Chess Olympiad Torch To Uzbekistan For 2026 Games

The Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, officially began its countdown with a ceremonial torch handover in Bengaluru, symbolising the global connection and excitement for this prestigious international chess competition.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy FIDE/X

Key Points The Chess Olympiad 2026 torch ceremony was held in Bengaluru, marking the official countdown to the prestigious event.

FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand and AICF President Nitin Narang handed the ceremonial torch to Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov.

The Chess Olympiad is a highly regarded team competition, with the 2026 edition scheduled to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The torch relay tradition, initiated by FIDE in 2022, aims to symbolise the global connectivity and excitement surrounding chess.

India, recognised as the birthplace of chess, passed the flame to Uzbekistan, highlighting the sport's deep roots and growing culture in both nations.

The official countdown for the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, was marked with the handing over of the ceremonial torch bearing the Olympiad flame by FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand and AICF president Nitin Narang to Candidates 2026 winner and top Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov here.

Significance Of The Chess Olympiad Torch

The Chess Olympiad is one of the most prestigious team competitions with the world's best set to compete in Samarkand from September 15-27. The Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony was started by FIDE in 2022 on the lines of the Olympic flame to celebrate the global reach of the sport and build excitement for the competition.

"The Chess Olympiad Torch is a powerful symbol of how the game connects nations and generations. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi began this tradition in India in 2022, and it is special to see the flame now travel from India, the game's birth place to Uzbekistan, two nations with a deep and growing chess culture. "We wish Javokhir Sindarov and Uzbekistan the very best as Samarkand prepares to welcome the chess world," said Nitin Narang, President, All India Chess Federation.

India was the defending champions in both the open and women's categories and are favourites to defend the title.