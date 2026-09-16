Chess Olympiad: Pakistan 'Boycotts' Israel Match In Solidarity With Palestine

'We have boycotted the match to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.'

IMAGE: Pakistan did not field any players against Israel in the Open category, handing Israel a 4-0 walkover. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points Pakistan boycotted its opening round Chess Olympiad match against Israel in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The boycott was a gesture of solidarity with Palestine, as stated by the Chess Federation of Pakistan.

Pakistan did not field any players, resulting in a 4-0 walkover victory for Israel.

The Chess Federation of Pakistan cited the government's clear and consistent policy regarding Israel as the reason for non-participation.

Pakistan boycotted its Chess Olympiad opening round match against Israel to show solidarity with Palestine, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan did not field any players against Israel in the Open category, handing Israel a 4-0 walkover.

Reasons for the Boycott

"Pakistan had a clear and consistent policy regarding Israel and that the federation could not participate in a match contrary to the government’s policy," Chess Federation of Pakistan chief Syed Zeeshan Naqvi was quoted as saying by Times of Karachi.

"We have boycotted the match to express solidarity with the Palestinian people," he said.