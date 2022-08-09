Chess Olympiad: India 'B' win bronze; India 'A' women finish third

IMAGE: India 'B' defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position. Photograph: Kind courtesy FIDE/Stev Bonhage and Lennart Ootes

India 'B' team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India 'A' women's side also finished third in the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram on Tuesday.

India 'B' defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position.

IMAGE: India 'A' women's team crashed to a defeat in the 11th and final round to USA to see it's gold medal hopes evaporate. Photograph: Kind courtesy FIDE/Stev Bonhage and Lennart Ootes

Uzbekistan sprung a surprise by bagging the gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands ahead of a strong Armenian team, which beat Spain 2.5-1.5 in the final round, in the Open section.

The top-seeded India 'A' women's team crashed to a defeat in the 11th and final round to USA to see it's gold medal hopes evaporate. The Koneru Humpy-led team finished third.