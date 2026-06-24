Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Receives Prestigious SJFI Medal

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has been conferred the prestigious Sports Journalists' Federation of India medal, recognising his significant contributions to Indian sports and chess.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy FIDE/X

Key Points Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand was conferred the Sports Journalists' Federation of India (SJFI) medal.

Anand joins a distinguished list of recipients including Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Amritraj, and P T Usha.

He expressed pride in being a catalyst for the growth of chess in India.

The medal was presented by former India cricket captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the Madras Cricket Club.

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand was on Wednesday conferred the Sports Journalists' Federation of India medal at a function organised in association with the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association.

Anand, currently FIDE deputy president, joins a distinguished list of recipients that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Amritraj, Prakash Padukone, P T Usha and Jeev Milkha Singh.

"I am proud in a way to have been a catalyst for the growth of chess in India," Anand said after receiving the honour.

"This is very special because it is hardcore; these are people who will appreciate you for what you did and not necessarily the impact it had or anything else."

The medal was presented to Anand by former India captain and chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the Madras Cricket Club here.