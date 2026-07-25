India Launches CHESS+ To Boost Chess In Schools

Discover how the new 'CHESS+' initiative is set to transform school education in India by integrating a structured chess curriculum to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

Key Points The 'CHESS+' initiative aims to build a school chess ecosystem nationwide.

It was launched by Minister Jayant Chaudhary for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education.

The program is a partnership between AICF and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

A pilot will begin in 30 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

CHESS+ focuses on developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and resilience through a structured curriculum.

An initiative to introduce structured chess curriculum termed 'CHESS+' (Championing Excellence in Sport Skills) was launched on Saturday to build school chess ecosystem across the country. The CHESS+ was launched by Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister of State (independent charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education.

Pilot Program Details And Objectives

The initiative, which is being implemented in partnership with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NCS), will start with a pilot program across 30 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), 13 in Haryana, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, and 2 in Delhi.

"Designed to harness the educational value of chess, CHESS+ aims to nurture critical thinking, problem-solving, concentration, decision-making and resilience among students," a release said.

"The pilot will offer a structured curriculum developed by the All India Chess Federation (AICF), delivered through trained coaches and teacher-mentors, alongside regular competitions and a robust evaluation framework," it added.

The learnings from the pilot program will be imbibed in the phased expansion across Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.