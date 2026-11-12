Magnus Carlsen Set To Defend Chess Title At Esports World Cup

Discover how chess is making its third consecutive appearance at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh next year, featuring two-time champion Magnus Carlsen and a strong Indian contingent.

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Key Points Chess will be part of next year's Esports World Cup for the third consecutive edition.

The tournament will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after being held in Paris this year.

Two-time champion Magnus Carlsen is expected to defend his title, having defeated Denis Lazavik 2-0 in the final this year.

India fielded its largest-ever chess contingent at EWC 2026, with Nihal Sarin and Arjun Erigaisi reaching the quarterfinals.

Chess.com is partnering with the Esports Foundation for EWC 2027 qualifications through the Champions Chess Tour 2026-2027.

Chess will feature at next year's Esports World Cup for a third consecutive edition, with the world's top players set to compete for the title and challenge two-time champion Magnus Carlsen.

Esports World Cup Returns To Riyadh

The fourth edition of the tournament will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after it was shifted to Paris this year, primarily due to security concerns and regional instability caused by the US-Iran war.

Chess.com is once again partnering with the Esports Foundation to determine the players who will qualify for EWC 2027 through an upgraded Champions Chess Tour 2026-2027 cycle.

India fielded its largest-ever chess contingent at EWC 2026, with four Grandmasters in the competition.

Nihal Sarin, Aravindh Chithambaram and Pranesh M represented esports and gaming organisation S8UL Esports, while Arjun Erigaisi competed for Gen.G Esports.

Nihal and Arjun both reached the quarterfinals, underlining India's growing presence in the global competition.

At this year's edition in Paris, 19-year-old Denis Lazavik emerged as a challenger to Carlsen, but the Norwegian went on to defend his title.

Representing Team Liquid, Carlsen defeated Lazavik 2-0 in the final without dropping a single game.

India's presence at the event extended beyond its players, with esports organisation GodLike Esports selected as an EWC Club Partner alongside S8UL Esports.

GodLike was represented in the chess event by Hans Moke Niemann.