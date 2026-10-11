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Atanu Das Leads Chero Archers To Decisive Victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 11, 2026 21:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Chero Archers, spearheaded by veteran Atanu Das and world No. 1 Mathias Fullerton, delivered a commanding 6-0 victory over Kakatiya Knights on Sunday, solidifying their strong position in the Archery Premier League's second season.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points

  • Chero Archers defeated Kakatiya Knights 6-0 in the Archery Premier League on Sunday.
  • Led by veteran Atanu Das, Chero Archers have now won three out of four matches so far in the second season.
  • World No. 1 Mathias Fullerton was the highest scorer of the match with 59 from six arrows.
  • Key performances by Atanu Das and Casey Kaufhold secured the comfortable win for the Archers.

Chero Archers trounced Kakatiya Knights 6-0 and continued their strong start to the second season of Archery Premier League here on Sunday.

Archers' Dominant Performance

Led by veteran Atanu Das, Chero Archers made it three wins out of four matches so far. The Kakatiya Knights now have two wins and as many defeats so far.

 

The Knights made a significant change to their starting XI with Austrian compound star Nico Wiener making way for Shivshankar Landkar.

Landkar was in good form along with Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

But Das had a strong compound squad with him in world No. 1 Mathias Fullerton shooting ahead of Sahil Rajesh Jadhav.

The Danish was the highest scorer of the match with 59 from six arrows.

In the first set, a low 6 by Casey Kaufhold with the final arrow didn't hurt Chero Archers as their first seven arrows were superb for 69 out of 70.

In the second set, Atanu's incredible arrow into the middle of the target for a 10 was the highlight as the Archers stayed ahead.

The third set was an absolute thriller with both teams tied 38-38 after four arrows each.

But the Knights felt the pressure as they needed to win the set to stay alive.

Das hit another 10 to make it 67-67. Kaufhold then stepped up to close out a high-quality set and ultimately secure a comfortable win.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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