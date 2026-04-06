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Chennaiyin FC Seek to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Inter Kashi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 06, 2026 15:46 IST

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Chennaiyin FC is set to battle Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League, aiming to continue their unbeaten run, while coach Clifford Miranda prepares his team for a competitive challenge.

Photograph: Inter Kashi FC/X

Photograph: Inter Kashi FC/X

Key Points

  • Chennaiyin FC aims to extend their unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League against debutants Inter Kashi.
  • Coach Clifford Miranda acknowledges the competitiveness of the ISL and the challenge Inter Kashi poses.
  • Midfielder Maheson Singh receives praise from Miranda, who believes he is currently the best Indian number 10.
  • Chennaiyin FC will be without Daniel Chima Chukwu due to injury for the match against Inter Kashi.

Unbeaten in their last three games, Chennaiyin FC will be eyeing full points against debutants Inter Kashi in what will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin head into the clash on the back of a hard-fought draw against unbeaten FC Goa, a game in which they led until the 88th minute. Reflecting on his side's recent upturn in form, head coach Clifford Miranda offered a measured assessment of their performance.

 

"We were very good with the ball (against Goa), we had creative chances, and we were moving the ball well. In the second half, we were unlucky not to have scored a goal. We played well with the ball, we pressed very well in the high block," he said.

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Inter Kashi, Miranda underlined the competitiveness of the league while also pointing to a familiar face in the opposition dugout-head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, whom he has previously worked with.

Despite a mixed start to their campaign, Miranda expects a stern test from the visitors.

Player Development and Team Dynamics

Joining Miranda at the press conference was midfielder Maheson Singh, who acknowledged the support of his senior teammates in aiding his development both on and off the pitch, while also expressing his gratitude to the head coach for the faith shown in him since his arrival at the club.

Maheson, who has played in all five matches so far this season, also earned high praise from Miranda: "I think he is the best Indian number 10 at the moment, in my opinion, and he will only get better.

"He is very good in the way he reads the game; he is very good in pockets; he is very, very good in his defensive work. He needs to improve some things in his game, and of course, he needs to score more."

Miranda confirmed he expects to have the full squad at his disposal minus Daniel Chima Chukwu, who was forced out injured in the previous match against FC Goa.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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