Chennaiyin FC thrash East Bengal to register their first win of the season

Chennaiyin FC kicked off their 2026 Indian Super League campaign with a spectacular 5-3 win against defending champions East Bengal FC in an action-packed eight-goal thriller, showcasing their attacking prowess.

IMAGE: Chennaiyin FC recorded their first win of the season. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Chennaiyin FC secured a thumping 5-3 victory over defending champions East Bengal FC on Saturday.

Brison Fernandes scored two goals inside the opening 18 minutes, setting an early lead for Chennaiyin.

Irfan Yadwad also netted a brace after the break, contributing significantly to Chennaiyin's emphatic win.

East Bengal's goals came from Ake Loba, Dani Ramirez, and David Lalhlansanga, but they suffered their first league defeat of the season.

Ramon Tanque converted a first-half penalty, helping Chennaiyin restore their two-goal advantage before half-time.

Chennaiyin FC registered a thumping 5-3 win over defending champions East Bengal FC in an eight-goal thriller in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Brison Fernandes set the tone with two goals inside the opening 18 minutes, while Ramon Tanque converted a first-half penalty.

Irfan Yadwad added two more after the break to complete Chennaiyin's emphatic victory.

East Bengal, who suffered their first league defeat of the season, found the net through Ake Loba, Dani Ramirez and David Lalhlansanga.

Early Dominance and East Bengal's Response

Chennaiyin made a blistering start, with Fernandes opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a right-footed finish, assisted by Yadwad.

The winger doubled his tally in the 18th minute with a delightful finish that beat Prabhsukhan Gill all ends up, to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

East Bengal responded in the 29th minute when Loba found the net with a right-footed strike.

However, Chennaiyin restored their two-goal advantage just before half-time, as Tanque converted a penalty in the 41st minute to make it 3-1.

Second-Half Goal Fest and Chennaiyin's Resilience

The visitors reduced the deficit early in the second half after a handball by Muhammed Saheef resulted in a penalty.

Ramirez stepped up and converted from the spot in the 47th minute, bringing East Bengal back in the game.

But Chennaiyin restored their two-goal advantage just shy of the hour mark with Yadwad finding the net.

The forward completed his brace in the 67th minute, finishing after being set up by Tanque to make it 5-2 and put the contest firmly in Chennaiyin's favour.

East Bengal continued to push and found a late consolation through Lalhlansanga in stoppage time, with Hardik Bhatt providing the assist.

However, Chennaiyin held on to secure a memorable 5-3 victory and their first three points of the campaign.