Chennaiyin FC ended a six-year drought against Mumbai City FC with a commanding 2-0 victory in the Indian Super League, propelled by Nikola Stojanovic's exceptional midfield performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points Chennaiyin FC secured a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match on Saturday.

Nikola Stojanovic delivered a midfield masterclass, assisting both goals for Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Brison Fernandes.

The win ended Chennaiyin's six-year wait for an ISL victory against Mumbai City.

Chennaiyin FC's dominant performance moved them to fifth place in the ISL table.

Chennaiyin FC extended their unbeaten run to four matches as they outplayed Mumbai City FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match in Chennai on Saturday.

Stojanovic's Midfield Masterclass

Nikola Stojanovic's midfield masterclass helped the Marina Machans register a comfortable win, with two first-half goals coming from Emmanuel Imanishimwe (11th minute) and Brison Fernandes (29th).

The result ended Chennaiyin's six-year wait for an ISL win against Mumbai City.

The home side's positive start helped them take an early lead as Imanishimwe escaped Hmingthanmawia Ralte's marking and directed a diving header into the goal from Stojanovic's left-footed corner.

Brison scored the Marina Machans' second goal before the half-hour mark, with Stojanovic again playing a key role.

The Serbian made a strong tackle to win the ball back from Zothanpuia in midfield, took a couple of touches to his left and played a precise through ball down the middle for Brison. The forward timed his run perfectly before slotting the ball past Ashish Sibi in the Islanders' goal.

Dominant First Half Performance

Stojanovic ran the show for Clifford Miranda's side in the first half, providing two assists, playing several impressive attacking passes and showing defensive strength to win back possession. Partnered by Madih Talal in midfield, the duo rarely put a foot wrong in a match that the hosts controlled from start to finish.

Irfan Yadwad was a significant attacking presence for Chennaiyin, and his early effort on target earned the corner from which the Marina Machans took the lead.

Yadwad had a couple of glorious chances to score from Talal's passes either side of the break, but could not find the finish. Chennaiyin were also guilty of not extending their lead when Brison shot inches wide of the post in the 70th minute.

Wilmar Jordan Gil's arrival late in the match added more threat to the Islanders' attack, while Stojanovic could have added a goal to his impressive performance. However, Sibi saved well from two of his shots.

Table Standings Update

Chennaiyin's win took them to fifth place in the table, while Mumbai City FC remained 12th, still without a win.