Chennai Poised To Host Asian Athletics Championships In 2029

Chennai is on the cusp of securing the hosting rights for the prestigious 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, a significant development for Indian sports, pending crucial state government guarantees.

Key Points Chennai is poised to host the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, pending state government guarantees.

The decision was made by the Asian Athletics Association council during its meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

This will be India's third time hosting the continental athletics showpiece, following Pune in 2013 and Bhubaneswar in 2017.

India is also set to host other major athletics events, including the Asian Relays Championships next year and both Asian Indoor and World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in 2028.

The final confirmation for Chennai is expected once the state government submits the required financial and other guarantees on Wednesday.

Chennai is set to be selected as the host city for the Asian Athletics Championships in 2029 subject to the submission of state government guarantees, and the decision was taken by the sport's continental body during its council meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Chennai's Bid Progress

Tamil Nadu Athletics Association's top official C Latha, who is currently in Tokyo as part of the Indian contingent, informed that the financial and other guarantees from the state government will be submitted on Wednesday.

"We have made the presentation and the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) asked us to submit the financial and other guarantees from the state government. The AAA said they will award the 2029 Asian Championships to Chennai once they get the guarantees," Latha told PTI from Tokyo.

"We are hoping to get the guarantees tomorrow from our state government. So, the final decision is expected to come tomorrow," she added.

World Athletics Vice President and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla also attended the 107th AAA council meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Sumariwalla also confirmed to PTI that subject to the presentation of letters of guarantee from the state government, the AAA will award the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships to Chennai.

India's Growing Role In Athletics

This is the third time India will be hosting the continental athletics showpiece after 2013 (Pune) and 2017 (Bhubaneswar). The Chennai event will be the 28th edition of the biennial championships.

The 27th edition of the championships will be held in Xiamen, China, from May 28 to June 2 in 2027.

Upcoming Major Athletics Events In India

India is hosting a slew of big ticket events in the next few years.

Chandigarh will host the Asian Relays Championships in August next year. Both the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships and the World Indoor Athletics Championships will be held in Bhubaneswar in 2028.

India is also bidding to host the World U20 Athletics Championships in Ahmedabad in 2028.